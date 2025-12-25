Lifestyle Brand DIALLO ‘Moves With A Purpose’ Hosting Curated Dining Experience In NYC [Exclusive]

Thank you for subscribing to The Box Houston! Please look for your first email in the next 48 hours and be sure to open it so we don't end up in your spam filter.

“This brand has always been about intentionality, community, and hopefully we were able to reflect that tonight,” Taylor told guests during a speech before dinner. “This is a special time of the year, and I hope everybody in this room moves with a purpose moving forward, and I pray that y’all create in a way that you never created before. Also, I hope that ya’ll build and stay together. Community is big to me—I stand on that.”

The immersive dinner experience reflected the brand’s ethos beyond fashion. While DIALLO’s pieces are designed for the everyday man and sports aficionados alike, the event welcomed both men and women to gather, connect, and break bread. Guests enjoyed a thoughtfully curated 11-course meal that balanced comfort and refinement, perfectly complementing the brand’s elevated yet accessible approach to style. Handcrafted cocktails courtesy of Sirdavis added another layer to the sensory experience, encouraging conversation and connection throughout the night.

MadameNoire was on the scene for an intimate and elevated Chef’s Table event in New York City curated by DIALLO , the lifestyle brand founded by New York Jets quarterback Tyrod Taylor and his longtime friend and stylist, Dex Robinson . Designed with craftsmanship, versatility, and intention at its core, the evening—held on Dec. 16—invited guests to fully step into the world the duo has created with DIALLO, one rooted in individuality, confidence, and creative expression.

For dessert, attendees were treated to a decadent slice of gingerbread cake soaked in pecan glaze—perfectly bringing DIALLO’s signature experiential lens to life. Culinary tastemaker Alex Hill hosted the night, keeping the fun and festivities high throughout the incredible meal.

To mark the occasion, the Virginia natives invited Richmond-bred James Beard semifinalist, Chef Shenarri Freeman , to curate an exclusive menu filled with soul-warming dishes inspired by her recent travels through West Africa and time working at New York’s Cadence as an executive chef. Guests enjoyed crab dumplings soaked in a ginger tamari and scallion sauce, braised short ribs topped with mirepoix and thyme, and served alongside silky garlic butter parsnip mash, as well as red snapper with pigeon peas escovitch.

During an exclusive interview with MadameNoire, Robinson shared that DIALLO—named after Taylor’s middle name—means “bold” in West Africa, a sentiment the duo hopes to evoke through their clothing. Founded in 2022, the brand offers elevated clothing for artists, athletes, and creatives alike, deeply inspired by their Virginia roots and upbringing. With an elevated twist, the collection includes breathable jerseys, workwear polos, smartly crafted khakis, and premium denim designed to highlight the silhouette of the everyday man—and the label is already making waves. DIALLO has been worn by stars including rapper Wale and NFL Super Bowl winner Jalen Hurts.

“For us, bold isn’t necessarily something that you have to convey through glaring designs or color, but we try to be bold in our presence, even if something is muted or understated, it’s confidence, kind of like your aura, that makes something bold. And I think that’s kind of how we live as a whole, just trying to be bold, and everything that we do.”

Source: Photo courtesy of DIALLO / Photo courtesy of DIALLO

DIALLO was born after Dex Robinson and Tyrod Taylor grew tired of “leaning on” traditional luxury fashion houses for “credibility,” Robinson explained. Having styled Taylor for nearly 15 years, Robinson felt it was time for a shift.

“It was crazy how much we really, kind of, put support into their brands. But then, when it was time to go to Paris, we found it extremely tough to get seats at their fashion shows overseas. We were like, ‘You know what? Why not have something of our own?’”

Source: Photo courtesy of DIALLO / Dex Robinson at the Chef’s Table event Dec. 16 in NYC.

The brand has been unstoppable since, and Robinson said he and Taylor have more incredible community events in store for the new year.

“DIALLO will introduce a series of curated experiences beyond fashion that bring this lifestyle to life,” so be on the lookout.

Source: Photo courtesy of DIALLO / Alex Hill at the Chef’s Table event in NYC Dec. 16.

Before the night came to a close, Alex Hill shared that she was brimming with joy at witnessing the powerful house Taylor and Robinson have built with DIALLO—a testament to the influence and legacy of HBCUs. Taylor is an alumnus of Virginia Tech, while Robinson is an alumnus of Virginia Union University.

“Tonight, I love that we’re also celebrating HBCUS and the amazing things they create. They create alot of entrepreneurs,” said Hill, a Hampton alumnus. “It creates community, it builds community, and we’re rooted in family.”

