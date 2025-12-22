Dallas High School Football Shines in Texas State Championship

South Oak Cliff Golden Bears claim 5A Division II state title, led by standout Mikail Trotter.

Duncanville Panthers narrowly lose 6A Division I final in tight defensive battle against North Shore.

DeSoto Eagles dominate 6A Division II final, showcasing a relentless offense and opportunistic defense.

This past weekend’s UIL Texas high school football state championships delivered drama, triumph and heartbreak, and it was a banner event for Dallas-area programs. In front of raucous crowds at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, three schools from the Dallas region South Oak Cliff, Duncanville, and DeSoto represented the city on the state’s biggest stage, each playing to take home a state title. Collectively, their performances highlighted the depth of talent that resides in the North Texas high school football scene. This was a weekend packed with grit, strategy and individual standout efforts.

South Oak Cliff Golden Bears Class 5A Division II Champions

The South Oak Cliff Golden Bears finished an impressive season by claiming the 5A Division II state championship, rebounding from recent disappointments in the title game to defeat Richmond Randle 35–19. SOC’s offense, led by a dominant ground game, surged early and often, racing out to a halftime lead and controlling the clock throughout. Senior standout Mikail Trotter powered the attack with over 140 rushing yards and three touchdowns, while the defense forced key turnovers and stifled Randle’s bid to repeat as state champions. This victory marks South Oak Cliff’s third football state title in school history and solidifies its status as one of Dallas’s elite programs.

Duncanville Panthers Narrow Loss in 6A Division I Final

The Duncanville Panthers took on North Shore in the Class 6A Division I championship game in a tightly contested defensive battle. Duncanville trailed throughout but mounted a late push, driving deep into North Shore territory in the final minute. However, an incomplete fourth-down pass with under a minute left sealed their fate, and North Shore held on for a 10–7 victory.

Despite the loss, Duncanville’s season was defined by resilience, staunch defense and several come-from-behind efforts. Their narrow margin in the state final was a testament to how evenly matched the top programs were in Class 6A this year

DeSoto Eagles Strong Showing in 6A Division II Final

The DeSoto Eagles made a statement in the Class 6A Division II championship, exploding for a 55–27 victory over C.E. King. From the outset, DeSoto’s offense was relentless, racking up big plays through a balanced attack. Quarterback and skill-position stars consistently made plays in both the passing and running games, and the Eagles never relinquished control.

DeSoto’s offensive fireworks and opportunistic defense punctuated a remarkable season and secured them a well-deserved state crown, making this another banner year for Dallas County football.

