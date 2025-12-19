Listen Live
The Houston Comets To Return?

Rockets owners expand talks to buy, move Connecticut Sun

Published on December 19, 2025

The Houston Rockets ownership team is in talks to potentially purchase and relocate the WNBA’s Connecticut Sun, with discussions described as “positive” and an improved offer on the table. The WNBA has expressed interest in bringing a team back to Houston, where the Comets previously played. The Sun, currently owned by the Mohegan Tribe, have been exploring options for a limited partner to fund infrastructure. The Rockets have raised their offer to $250 million, but a previous deal to sell the Sun for $325 million and relocate to Boston was blocked by the WNBA. Talks of state funds buying a minority stake in the Sun have slowed, with a resolution hoped for before the start of WNBA free agency.

