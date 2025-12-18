She Showin’ Her Panty! Ice Spice Faces Backlash For Wearing Booty-Baring Bikini Bottoms To Kid-Centric ‘SpongeBob Movie’ Premiere

Source: Jason Mendez

All eyes were on Ice Spice at a special screening of The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants in New York.

The rapper made an appearance at a screening for the PG-rated movie on Wednesday, Dec. 17, shocking fans in an outfit that left nothing to the imagination. While an ensemble like this is nothing new for Ice Spice, many think the occasion called for something more modest, since the movie is marketed toward a younger crowd.

Ice showed up to the carpet in an all-white, lacy look–But the sheer dress put her bra and panties on full display. The outfit was revealing from the front, and from the back, the 25-year-old flashed her thong, making for a lot of angry parents across social media.

“maybe i’m too woke but… she’s not dressed appropriately for a kids movie,” one fan commented under a video of the rapper at the event.

Another added, “She couldn’t save that outfit for something else??”

Another commenter said: “I love the look but I didn’t realize this is what she was wearing it for.”

The Bronx native was at the screening because of her song “Big Guy,” an original track featured in The SpongeBob Movie: Search For SquarePants. The song has taken over on social media and gained traction ahead of the movie’s theatrical release on Dec. 19, making Ice Spice a big part of the rollout.

“Being part of the SpongeBob soundtrack is such a full circle moment for me,” she said in a press release. “It’s crazy to see my music in a movie that’s been part of so many people’s childhoods, including mine.”

She also lends her voice to one of the characters in the film, marking her first-ever voice cameo in an animated film.

Check out the music video for “Big Guy” down below:

The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants

Paramount Animation and Nickelodeon Movies are setting sail with The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants, the latest big-screen outing for the beloved animated franchise, which will open exclusively in theaters on Dec. 19, 2025.

Billed as the brand’s biggest cinematic adventure yet, the film follows SpongeBob and his Bikini Bottom friends as they embark on a globe-spanning, seafaring comedy that pushes the porous hero far beyond his comfort zone.

According to an official synopsis, SpongeBob is determined to prove he’s more than a “little guy,” and sets out to demonstrate his bravery to Mr. Krabs by following the Flying Dutchman, a mysterious, swashbuckling ghost pirate, on a high-stakes journey into the deepest depths of the ocean, where “no sponge has gone before.”

The voice cast features franchise favorites Tom Kenny, Clancy Brown, Rodger Bumpass, Bill Fagerbakke, Carolyn Lawrence, and Mr. Lawrence, alongside George Lopez, Ice Spice herself, Regina Hall, Arturo Castro, Sherry Cola, and Mark Hamill.

