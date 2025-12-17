Source: Prince Williams / Getty

21 Savage Urges Gunna and Young Thug to Repair Rift

21 Savage is calling for unity in Atlanta.

The rapper took to social media to address the ongoing tension between Gunna and Young Thug, urging both artists to resolve their issues and prioritize love over division.

In a pair of emotional posts, 21 Savage reflected on Atlanta’s history of resilience while expressing concern about how violence and public fallout continue to fracture the city.

Without singling out sides, he emphasized that street conflicts ultimately leave lasting trauma and little else behind.

He also suggested that misunderstandings and unresolved issues have been allowed to linger, contributing to unnecessary separation within Atlanta’s hip-hop community.

The message arrives amid long-running speculation surrounding relationships connected to Young Thug’s YSL case and the perceived rift with Gunna.

Since Gunna’s release from jail and return to music, fans and industry insiders have debated where the two artists stand—often projecting narratives that neither has publicly confirmed in full.

21 Savage’s comments stood out for their tone: less about blame and more about accountability, healing, and protecting the culture.

Many fans praised him for using his platform to advocate for reconciliation rather than escalation, especially given Atlanta’s influence on hip-hop worldwide.

As of now, neither Gunna nor Young Thug has publicly responded to 21 Savage’s call. Still, the moment has sparked renewed conversation about loyalty, forgiveness, and how artists navigate personal conflict under a public microscope.

