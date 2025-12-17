Hearts NOT Sold Separately: Young Thug & Mariah The Scientist Are ENGAGED!

The big moment happened during Thug's "Hometown Hero" benefit concert at State Farm Arena.

The couple have been dating publicly since 2021.

Is it a crime to fall in love? Well, if you’re the newly engaged Young Thug & Mariah The Scientist, the answer is a resounding “NOPE!”

After four years of dating, the ATL-bred couple is making it official! The big moment went down last night (December 16) as the “Burning Blue” songstress made a special pop-out during Thugger’s “Hometown Hero” benefit concert at State Farm Arena. Near the end of her set, Thug dropped down on one knee and presented a massive diamond ring. The big question appeared behind him on the screen, to the excitement of fans.

The proposal was definitely perfect timing, as Mariah recently revealed in a sit-down with Angie Martinez that she was looking to settle down soon. “I want to be married,” Mariah said, adding, “I can’t speak for everybody but that’s what I’m doing.”

She also made it a point that she wanted to get married before moving on to motherhood, saying, “I just want a commitment that doesn’t involve an obligation to a baby. I just want it to be out of love, not out of responsibility.”

Well, it looks like she’s getting her wish, and it’s about time! Congrats!

