Pick Your Party: Win The ULTIMATE VIP Party for You and 5 Friends

Source: General / NYE 2026

97.9 The Box is teaming up with A-Life Hospitality Group to give one lucky listener the ultimate way to ring in the New Year. This New Year’s Eve, Wednesday, December 31, you could be celebrating in VIP style at one of Houston’s hottest nightlife destinations.

The winner will get to pick their party with a reserved section for themselves and five friends, plus valet parking and $500 in food and beverages. The best part? You choose where to turn up—either Kamp Houston or Prospect Park—for a night filled with music, energy, and unforgettable vibes.

Entering is easy. Fill out the form below for your chance to win.

Must be 21 or older to enter. Message and data rates may apply.

This New Year’s Eve VIP experience is powered by A-Life Hospitality Group.