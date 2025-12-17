Listen Live
Close
Contests

Pick Your Party: Win The ULTIMATE VIP Party for You and 5 Friends

Published on December 17, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Pick the Party 2025
Source: General / NYE 2026

97.9 The Box is teaming up with A-Life Hospitality Group to give one lucky listener the ultimate way to ring in the New Year. This New Year’s Eve, Wednesday, December 31, you could be celebrating in VIP style at one of Houston’s hottest nightlife destinations.

The winner will get to pick their party with a reserved section for themselves and five friends, plus valet parking and $500 in food and beverages. The best part? You choose where to turn up—either Kamp Houston or Prospect Park—for a night filled with music, energy, and unforgettable vibes.

Entering is easy. Fill out the form below for your chance to win.

Must be 21 or older to enter. Message and data rates may apply.
This New Year’s Eve VIP experience is powered by A-Life Hospitality Group.

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

2025 Essence Festival Of Culture

Nas Claims Eminem Declined To Be Featured On His Album 'Life Is Good'

Hip-Hop Wired
A Conversation With Clipse

Cream Of The Crop: The Best Rap Albums Of 2025

Hip-Hop Wired
Rep. Robert Garcia holds ICE hearings in Los Angeles

Jasmine Crockett Clarifies Stance On Israel & Gaza Following "Coordinated Social Media Attack"

Hip-Hop Wired
Disco Fever 2018

R&B & Soul Singer Carl Carlton Dies At 73

Hip-Hop Wired

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close