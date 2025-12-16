Listen Live
9 Days Until Christmas: Are You Actually Ready?

Published on December 16, 2025

Black Couple Christmas
Source: General / Radio One

Christmas is officially around the corner — nine days out — and if you’re anything like me, this is the point where excitement and stress start fighting each other. There are a few non-negotiables you need to check off the list before you can even think about relaxing. First up: the Christmas tree. Real or fake, tall or tiny, it sets the mood. Next, matching pajamas — because if there aren’t coordinated photos, did Christmas even happen? Then of course, gifts. Whether you’re a thoughtful planner or a last-minute shopper, the clock is ticking. And don’t forget day-of plans… or an escape plan. Because every family gathering needs one, just in case.

One Gotta Go: The Phone-Theme That Shut Down Good Morning H-Town

Now let’s talk about the real villain of the holidays: plane tickets. Them things are high — and somehow even higher when you wait until the last minute. Airlines see Christmas coming and decide to test everyone’s patience, wallet, and faith all at once. But sometimes, the ticket is worth it. This year, I’m heading home to Rhode Island for Christmas — my first time spending the holidays at home in eight years. Eight. Years. So yeah, this year I am the gift. No adults get presents except me, and honestly, that feels fair. Presence over presents. Memories over material things.

MTV Is Ending… and a Whole Era Is Ending With It!

At the end of the day, being “ready” for Christmas isn’t about perfection. It’s about showing up — whether that’s with a tree, a suitcase, or just yourself. If you’ve got your checklist handled and a little grace for the chaos, you’re doing it right. And if all else fails, just remember: being home, being present, and being alive to enjoy it all is the real win. Bennett Knows 

