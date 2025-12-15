Rep. Jasmine Crockett Makes Campaign Stop in Houston

Source: Monica Morgan / Getty

U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett made a campaign stop in Houston on Sunday as she begins her run for the U.S. Senate, just days after announcing her candidacy. Crockett is seeking to unseat longtime Republican Sen. John Cornyn and is leaving her seat in the U.S. House to pursue a statewide bid. She is one of five candidates currently in the race, with two Democrats and three Republicans competing for the seat as Cornyn seeks re-election.

Speaking outside a Houston restaurant, Crockett explained that gridlock in the House played a major role in her decision to run for the Senate. She said the limitations of the lower chamber have made it difficult to achieve meaningful progress on key issues, prompting her to seek a broader platform. During a news conference, she addressed topics ranging from immigration and the economy to the ongoing war in Gaza.

Crockett also responded to questions about her relationship with Hispanic voters following criticism of earlier remarks about Latino supporters of former President Donald Trump. She defended her position by criticizing Trump’s policies and leadership, calling him a con man and expressing frustration over the impact of his decisions on the communities that supported him. The congresswoman has faced recent backlash for referring to Gov. Greg Abbott as “Governor Hot Wheels,” a comment that led to censure efforts from Republicans, who have said they remain confident heading into the general election if Crockett advances.