KLASSIC KUTS: The 12” That Changed the Block!

Some records don’t just live in the club — they raise whole scenes. That was the case with Eddie “D” Featuring Galaxxy’s gritty, stripped-down 1984 single “Cold Cash $ Money.” A Philly corner-store record that turned into a Be-Boy and party rockers anthem, it’s one of those raw, early rap moments where beats were simple, attitude was everything, and the streets supplied the heat.

The record came out on West Philly’s Pop Art Records — a small shop-turned-label that would later be noted for early rap moves and for launching DIY moments in Philly hip-hop. “Cold Cash $ Money” was bare bones: percussion, a stabbing synth, and a funky hook that started the song with, I Want Some Scratch, and Eddie’s tough, direct delivery backed by Galaxxy’s production vibe. It wasn’t polished for Pop radio — it was made for block parties, basement jams, and the DJs who live to spin something the crowd hadn’t heard before.

For months the BeBoys (and every breaker in the neighborhood) would break to the instrumental — looping that hypnotic beat like it was a ritual. I remember thinking it was just a dope DJ tool; I didn’t even know a vocal version existed until I finally bought the 12-inch and heard Eddie’s lyrics locked into the groove. That fade-in moment — when the vocal drops and the whole room recognizes the line — is one of those DJ secrets that makes you feel like you’re part of the culture.

Now YouTube uploads decades later, heads still dig for that authentic early-80s electro-rap feel. Today you can find dub and vocal cuts floating on vinyl resale sites and streaming uploads, a testament to how a local jam can become a cult classic. It got everyone on the dancefloor.

“Cold Cash $ Money” matters because it’s the sound of a city teaching itself to speak. No major label polish, no radio play priority — just raw talent, street choreography, and a beat that dared you to move. And talking about money can’t hurt cause we could all use an extra dime. That’s the heart of Klassic Kuts: spotlighting the records that didn’t just soundtrack nights — they built them. If you’re digging through crates looking for the true Philly sound, the hip-hop perspective, start here.

I introduce to you a Klassic Kut – Eddie “D” featuring Galaxxy – Cold Cash $ Money. Check it out below. You’re Welcome.

Klassic Love,

Madd Hatta

