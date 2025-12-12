Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 124

You know what it is!

Source: Bryan Steffy/Getty Images

Back at it again with this week’s hottest thirst traps that dropped during an action-packed week dominated by ongoing hysteria over Netflix’s shocking Sean Combs: The Reckoning docuseries, Nicki Minaj going full MAGA on social media, Blue Ivy Carter going viral during recent Lakers courtside appearance, Jeezy saying he was a ‘great husband’ to Jeannie Mai before their split, Brandy & Monica’s star-studded homestretch, and more.

As promised, we’ve compiled swoon-worthy stunners (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with Coco Jones making her return to the series after wrapping up her Hillary Banks era on the final season of Bel-Air.

“Four years of passion and you know, we gotta end it big,” she wrote in the sentimental post on Instagram. “So proud of everything this show has accomplished. I hope you guys love how we close out this chapter! Thank you @belairpeacock for everything 🤍”

In the fourth and final season, Will and Carlton help each other through a pivotal time in their lives as seniors in high school while Uncle Phil and Geoffrey navigate an unexpected power shift in their brotherhood.

Also figuring life out are Aunt Viv who struggles with reinventing herself, Ashley who works through a rebellious phase as a freshman in high school, and Hilary who goes on a journey of self-exploration.

Check out the trailer below:

This week’s thirst trap compilation also features Kayla Nicole delivering heat along with Angela Simmons and La La Anthony giving what needs to be gave.

There’s also big baddie energy from Kelis, Monaleo, Kash Doll, and more so we invite you to enjoy our latest collection of top-tier thirst traps on the flip.