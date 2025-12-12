Listen Live
Free Toys for The Kids, Prizes & More at WSS! December 14 Noon - 3PM

Published on December 12, 2025

WSS Christmas 2025
Source: 97.9 The Box / Radio One

Families in northwest Houston are invited to celebrate the holiday season at a free community event hosted by WSS and 97.9 The Box. The Free Holiday Event takes place Sunday, December 14, from 12 to 3 p.m. at the WSS location at 3883 FM 1960 West in Houston. The event will feature free toys for kids while supplies last, along with the opportunity for families to take photos with Santa.

Adding to the fun, 97.9 The Box on-air personality J-Que will be on site to connect with the community and spread holiday cheer. The event is open to the public and designed to give families a festive, family-friendly experience during the holiday season. Children ages 3 to 11 must be present with a parent or legal guardian to receive a toy. No purchase is necessary, and toys will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last.

