Michael Jordan: Team 23XI Scores Historic Win Over NASCAR In Lawsuit

It’s a landmark moment for Black ownership and equity in professional sports. Michael Jordan, standing tall on the steps of a federal courthouse in Charlotte, just secured a massive victory that will reshape the future of stock car racing.

After a tense, eight-day trial that had the sports world watching closely, Jordan and his 23XI Racing team reached a stunning settlement with NASCAR in their high-stakes antitrust lawsuit. For months, Jordan—alongside co-plaintiff Front Row Motorsports—had been fighting against what they described as a “monopolistic bully” system that didn’t allow teams to permanently own their charters.

Source: Meg Oliphant / Getty

The battle was about more than just racing; it was about fair business practices and securing a legacy. Jordan, who launched 23XI Racing in 2021 as a new owner, refused to back down when NASCAR presented a “take-it-or-leave-it” offer last September. While other teams signed under pressure, MJ stood his ground.

Love Sports? Get more! Join the 97.9 The Box Newsletter Thank you for subscribing to The Box Houston! Please look for your first email in the next 48 hours and be sure to open it so we don't end up in your spam filter. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

“I’ve said this from Day 1: the only way this sport is going to grow is we have to find some synergy,” Jordan stated after the settlement was announced. His persistence paid off. The agreement forces NASCAR to grant permanent charters to all its teams—something the organization, privately owned by the France family, had never considered before. This means teams now have a guaranteed spot in top-level races and a fixed portion of revenue that can’t just be revoked.

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

The settlement came after testimony revealed deep fractures within the sport, including internal communications that exposed a disconnect between leadership and team owners. But Thursday ended with unity. Jordan and NASCAR chairman Jim France stood side-by-side, signaling a new chapter where owners finally have the security they deserve.

“Today’s a good day,” Jordan said simply. For 23XI Racing, Front Row Motorsports, and the future of diversity in racing ownership, it’s much more than that—it’s a game-changer.