Cassidy and Eazy the Block Captain faced one another in a highly anticipated rap battle between two of Philadelphia’s more notable names in the scene. However, the pair’s Illadelphia event was halted early after Cassidy and Eazy the Block Captain nearly fought onstage.

Several outlets, such as Complex and AllHipHop, reported on the happenings at Illadelphia this past Saturday (December 6). As he’s known to do, Cassidy did an excellent job in selling the fight, not dissimilar to how he helped hype up his clash with Hitman Holla.

What made this event special was Eazy the Block Captain’s status as one of the top battlers to emerge from Philadelphia, and Cassidy has engaged in several high-profile battles, which some fans both panned and supported.

Love 97.9 The Box? Get more! Join the 97.9 The Box Newsletter Thank you for subscribing to The Box Houston! Please look for your first email in the next 48 hours and be sure to open it so we don't end up in your spam filter. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Based on clips of the video we’ve seen of the event, the battle made it to round two, but Cassidy didn’t take kindly to Eazy getting close to him during his portion of the round.

Cassidy lightly shoved Eazy, who continued to deliver his bars forcefully, and the entourage of both men became agitated. The pair began to argue and point in each other’s faces, and Eazy escalated things by pointing a closed fist at Cassidy as if he were to throw a punch.

From the footage, it appeared that both of the rappers and their entourages were ready for things to get physical and the two had to be separated before the event ended altogether.

Check out the footage below.

—

Photo: Getty

Cassidy & Eazy the Block Captain’s Illadelphia Battle Goes Off The Rails was originally published on hiphopwired.com