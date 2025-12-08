Cher Rumored To Plan YN Nuptials To Alexander ‘AE’ Edwards For 80th Birthday, Senior Citizen Siren Still DGAF About 40-Year Age Gap

Cher’s elderly entanglement with Alexander “AE” Edwards is going so strong that she reportedly has a wedding in the works for her upcoming 80th birthday. It’s clear that the final boss of cougars is unbothered as ever that her man is literally half her age.

Source: CHRIS DELMAS / Getty

The legendary singer has seen and done it all in her more than 60-year career, and she seems to have no plans of slowing down or spending this next chapter alone. Page Six reports sources close to the couple claim she is quietly planning to marry AE, who is also Amber Rose’s baby daddy, in the next few months.

“She sees her upcoming celebration at turning 80 as the perfect time for her and Alexander to seal the deal,” the anonymous insider said.

And it seems that the lovebirds are so close that the four decades between them won’t keep the couple apart.

“Cher doesn’t give a hoot about their [40-year] age difference, and they’re both ready to commit to each other,” the source explained.

A rep for Cher told Page Six this report wasn’t true, but fans have been waiting for their wedding for a while.

Cher & Alexander “AE” Edwards’ Relationship Timeline

Cher and AE first sparked coupledom chatter in 2022, with a little unexpected PDA. A month later, she was gushing about her man, her man, her man on The Kelly Clarkson Show and how they get along better than any exes in the same age group. Like everything the stellar stunner does, the public had plenty to say about the “cradle-robbing” relationship. Does Cher care? Absolutely not! She dismissed the drama, succinctly saying, “Haters gonna hate.”

The whirlwind romance only picked up speed from there. Cher and AE skipped right past matching pajamas to some major new bling on the scene. On Christmas Day, she posted a ring box with ice big enough to sink the Titanic, sparking engagement rumors. The “I Got You Babe” baddie kicked off the new year by seemingly confirming that the music exec popped the question.

After six months, things hit a rough patch, and the controversial couple called it quits. They swiftly spun the block, but still seemingly had trouble in paradise, or at least in the bedroom. Some might expect Cher would struggle to keep up with her much younger boy toy’s lifestyle, but AE was the one fighting for his life with the insatiable icon. Rumors swirled that he struggled with the the Hot (Golden) Girl “wearing him out” and smashing him to senior citizen smithereens.

With rumors swirling that the pair will take their “till death” devotion to the next level, it sounds like Cher Thee Stallion is taking “ride or die” literally. And she’ll likely be the first to joke about it on her upcoming appearance as the musical guest on the Christmas episode of SNL.

