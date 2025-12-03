The Words Houston Just Can’t Seem to Get Right!

Source: Friends / General

Texans have never been shy about putting our own flavor on the English language, and sometimes… that “flavor” is straight-up wrong. Five of the most mispronounced words across the state prove it every time: staphylococcal, Worcestershire, açaí, dachshund, and gyro. Whether someone is wrestling with that medical term, calling it Wor-chest-er-shy-er, saying ah-sigh-ee instead of ah-sah-EE, calling the dog a dash-hound, or ordering a jai-ro instead of a yee-roh, Texas stays creative. These words trip people up so much that even confident adults start second-guessing their entire vocabulary.

Texas’ Most Popular Dating App Is… a Cheating App?

But Houston takes mispronunciation to another level with its own iconic list of words locals mess up daily. Street names like Kuykendahl confuse people so much that half the city still says Kirkendall. Hirsch Road gets turned into Hersh, and San Felipe becomes San Fuh-leep more often than not. Even neighborhood names get hit — Acres Homes somehow gets turned singular into Acres Home by people who’ve lived here for years. These aren’t just random mistakes; they’re practically Houston traditions

Cyber Monday: The Deals Are Wild, The Drama Is Wilder

In a city as diverse and fast-growing as Houston, mispronunciations aren’t just mistakes — they’re part of the culture. They spark debates, jokes, and “ohhh, THAT’S how you say it?” moments that bring the city together. Whether you’re fumbling through staphylococcal, getting brave with Worcestershire, or still correcting your friend who says San Fuh-leep, the way we say things tells the story of who we are. And tomorrow morning, we’re diving into all of it — the laughs, the confusion, and the uniquely Houston way we turn even simple words into adventures. Bennett Knows.