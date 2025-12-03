Rashida: LiAngelo Ball Was Shut Out of Birth After “Months of Pain”

LiAngelo Ball has welcomed his third child — but the former basketball player was not present for the birth, according to the child’s mother, model Rashida Nicole, who says she made that decision after enduring months of emotional hardship.

Nicole announced the arrival of her baby, Lilo Legacy, in a candid Instagram “transparency post” on Tuesday, revealing she spent the final five months of her pregnancy alone. In the post, she explained that she intentionally chose to exclude Ball from the delivery room.

Source: Bennett Raglin / Getty

“I chose for my child’s father not to be at my delivery,” she wrote. “That decision came after months of emotional pain, hurtful words, and complete absence during the most vulnerable season of my life.”

Nicole said she handled “every appointment, every milestone, every challenge” without Ball’s support. She also addressed past tension with Nikki Mudarris — Ball’s former partner and the mother of his first two children — revealing that their feud ended once she discovered Ball had allegedly misled her about the true status of his relationship with Mudarris.

Nicole thanked Mudarris and her family for offering compassion during her pregnancy, writing, “Your grace means more than you know.”

In her message, Nicole emphasized she would no longer shield Ball from accountability. “I won’t protect someone who never protected me,” she said. “Someone who disrespected me, lied on me, and pushed a one-sided narrative to avoid accountability, continue to inflict pain and build broken homes.”

She added that she refused to allow a “5-minute delivery room photo-op for the internet,” and confirmed she and Ball are now officially divorced. While she acknowledged the difficulty of the split, Nicole said she is prepared to move forward and embrace her next chapter.