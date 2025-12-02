Listen Live
Entertainment

A$AP Rocky Joins Chanel as Their New House Ambassador

A$AP Rocky Joins Chanel as Their New House Ambassador

Published on December 2, 2025

Radio 1's Big Weekend - Day 3
Source: Ollie Millington / Getty

A$AP Rocky Joins Chanel as Their New House Ambassador

A$AP Rocky just added another major fashion win to his résumé. The Harlem superstar has officially been announced as the new House Ambassador for Chanel, making him one of the few male artists to ever hold the title for the luxury brand.


Rocky has always played in high fashion, but this move cements what fans already knew — he’s not just influencing style, he’s shaping it.



Chanel naming Rocky as an ambassador isn’t random. For years, he’s been:
One of the most fashion-forward artists in hip-hop
A runway favorite and campaign star
Someone who blurs gender lines in clothes, accessories, and beauty
A cultural tastemaker with global pull.


A Major Moment for Men in Luxury Fashion
Chanel rarely taps men for ambassador roles, so Rocky stepping in signals a shift toward more inclusive, culturally relevant branding.


It also continues his legacy as one of hip-hop’s biggest fashion pioneers — following past collaborations with Dior, JW Anderson, Gucci, and more.
Fans are already calling this the perfect crossover of rap culture + Parisian couture.


What’s Next for Rocky?
With a new Chanel partnership, a rumored album rollout, and his ongoing Puma work, Rocky is setting himself up for a major fashion-and-music year.


For now, one thing’s clear: A$AP Rocky and Chanel is a match that makes perfect sense.

A$AP Rocky Joins Chanel as Their New House Ambassador was originally published on hot1009.com

