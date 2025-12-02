Listen Live
Unemployment Is High In Houston

Houston has worst rate of unemployed, uneducated young moms

Published on December 2, 2025

Houston has the highest rate of young adults who are neither working nor in school among the largest metro areas in the country. The economic opportunities in Houston are leaving its youngest residents behind, with nearly 125,000 young adults disconnected from full-time employment or education. Mothers, in particular, face challenges in accessing stable jobs and affordable child care, contributing to the high rate of disconnection. Efforts to re-engage young adults and provide discounted child care in Houston have been insufficient, highlighting the urgent need to address the issue and connect young people to good jobs.

