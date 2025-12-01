Muni Long Departs Brandy & Monica’s The Boy Is Mine Tour Amid Health Concerns—’It’s Not Safe For Me To Continue’

Muni Long's lupus made continuing the tour unsafe, leading to her exit.

Industry peers offered support, emphasizing the importance of prioritizing health.

The physical demands of touring can be especially challenging with an autoimmune disease.

R&B singer-songwriter Muni Long has delivered heartbreaking news to fans, announcing her exit from Brandy and Monica‘s The Boy Is Mine Tour. The sudden departure is due to Muni Long’s lupus battle which made continuing the demanding tour schedule “unsafe.”

According to Hollywood Unlocked, the chronic condition has plagued Muni throughout the tour, which began in October. She had already missed several stops, with fellow songstress Mya filling in during her absence. Even after returning to the stage at the start of the month, the physical toll was evident. Hollywood Unlocked reports that Muni was visibly struggling to catch her breath and often needed to sit down during her brief opening sets. The constant travel and high energy demands proved to be unsustainable.

On Saturday, November 29, Long shared a difficult and heartfelt letter on social media, confirming the medical mandate behind her exit.

Muni Long’s Lupus Makes It Unsafe For Her To Continue

In her emotional caption, Muni Long explained the difficult decision.

“As many of you know, I’ve been battling some health issues throughout The Boy Is Mine Tour. Despite doing everything I can to push through, my doctors have made it clear that it’s not safe for me to continue with the remaining dates of the tour,” she wrote.

She also expressed deep gratitude to the headliners, concluding,

“I’ll truly miss seeing you all out there, and I’m incredibly grateful for the opportunity. Thank you to [Brandy] and [Monica] for having me and sharing the stage with me. I can’t wait to see you all again. Stronger than ever.”

The announcement immediately sparked an outpouring of support from industry peers. Monica was among the first to send love, writing in the comments, “We greatly appreciate YOU @munilong.” The “Angel of Mine” singer further elaborated on her Instagram Story, acknowledging Long’s dedication: “@munilong, Thank you for all you added to this tour!! You pushed through so many nights and shared your gift with the world in a beautiful way! May God Bless you & continue to cover you always!”

Tyrese also offered advice and encouragement, stating, “Health matters over anything…. Give yourself some grace and breathe through it. God’s got you and still have a seat at his blessed table!!!!” Jhené Aiko and Queen Latifah were among many others who shared messages of support, underscoring the severity of the situation.

The exit, while disappointing for fans, reinforces the necessity of prioritizing health. The physical demands of the road are immense, especially when managing an autoimmune disease.

