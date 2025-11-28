KLASSIC KUTS: The Seductive Groove That Never Slept!

Source: Madd Hatta / Madd Hatta

Back in 1984, when disco was slipping out of the popularity the dance floor was still getting packed by sleeker synth-funk grooves, Wish and Fonda Rae dropped something that didn’t scream chart-topping smash at first—but it earned its place. Their track “Touch Me (All Night Long)” glides like a midnight whisper in the club: thumping bass, shimmering keys, Fonda Rae’s (from Over Like A Fat Rat fame) voice floating effortlessly over the groove. Released in 1984, this gem came from Wish, a studio project built by two of disco’s most important behind-the-scenes masterminds: Patrick Adams and Greg Carmichael.

These brothers in groove weren’t household names to the average radio listener, but to crate-diggers, DJs, and anyone who’s ever lost themselves under a club’s red light, they were gods.

Patrick Adams was the quiet genius who turned New York’s underground into an orchestra. He wrote, arranged, and produced for Inner Life, MFSB, Musique, Cloud One, and even disco legends like Loleatta Holloway and Phreek. His productions were lush but funky, elegant yet sweaty — always with that unmistakable “Adams polish.” If the groove shimmered and the bass made you close your eyes, odds are Patrick was behind the board.

Greg Carmichael, Adams’ longtime collaborator, was his perfect match — a bassist and songwriter who understood that disco and funk weren’t about flash, they were about feel. Together, they helped shape the late-’70s and early-’80s sound of Prelude Records and Red Greg Records, where music wasn’t manufactured — it was crafted.

Then came Fonda Rae — the Bronx-born vocal powerhouse who could make any record sound alive. Her voice on “Touch Me” is pure silk over circuitry — vulnerable yet commanding. The track didn’t storm the pop charts, but it lit up the dance floors from New York to London, becoming a secret handshake among true funk heads.

Fast forward to 1991, and British pop star Cathy Dennis re-imagined “Touch Me (All Night Long)”, turning the underground funk cut into a global pop smash. Her version hit No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100, but the soul of the record — that Adams-Carmichael-Fonda Rae DNA — stayed intact.

For true heads, though, the Wish original remains the crown jewel — that smoky, analog pulse where funk, disco, and early house met under one mirrored ceiling.

“Touch Me (All Night Long)” isn’t just a song. It’s a reminder that when the right producers, the right groove, and the right voice collide — the night never ends.

Patrick Adams and Greg Carmichael didn’t just make records. They made moments.

Check out my Super Throwback Party every Sunday on Majic 102.1 from 6pm – 8pm where I bless you with some of these gems.

I introduce to you a Klassic Kut – Wish featurning Fonda Rae – Touch Me (All Night Long). Check it out below. You’re Welcome.

Klassic Love,

Madd Hatta

