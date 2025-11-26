50 Cent Celebrates Forthcoming Release Of His Netflix ‘Sean Combs: The Reckoning’ Documentary—‘They Said I Was Capping’

Diddy's career examined, from music mogul to facing sexual assault, rape & coercion allegations.

Docuseries explores Diddy's role in hip-hop's 90s dominance & the 'shadow world' behind his empire.

Diddy acquitted of severe charges but convicted of Mann Act violations, currently serving 4-year sentence.

50 Cent’s Diddy documentary is indeed coming to Netflix, and the perennially petty G-Unit Films head marked the moment on social media.

Netflix has unveiled the first trailer for its highly anticipated four-part documentary series, which will chronicle the rise and fall of Sean “Diddy” Combs. The project is executive-produced by his longtime Hip-Hop adversary/dedicated detractor, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson.

Sean Combs: The Reckoning will hit Netflix on Dec. 2, with all four installments premiering at once. The documentary follows Combs’ rise to becoming one of hip-hop’s most powerful figures and his subsequent unraveling as he faced a series of sexual assault, rape, and coercion allegations. Combs has denied any criminal wrongdoing connected to the accusations.

According to Netflix’s synopsis, 50 Cent and Emmy-winning director Alexandria Stapleton have pieced together a wide-reaching exploration not only of Combs’ trajectory, but hip-hop’s rise to cultural dominance during the 1990s — a movement Diddy helped shape in many ways.

“Diddy. Puff Daddy. Love. The public knows the hip-hop icon by many names — but who is the real Sean Combs?” the logline begins. “In a new four-part documentary by Emmy and Grammy Award–winning executive producer Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson and Emmy Award–winning director Alexandria Stapleton, Sean Combs: The Reckoning is a staggering examination of the media mogul, music legend and convicted offender.”

Combs first became known for his ambition in the music industry, making Bad Boy Entertainment a household name as he helped break acts including The Notorious B.I.G., Mary J. Blige, Jodeci, and Danity Kane. However, the docuseries suggests that darker tendencies began to surface behind the scenes. Through striking new footage and candid testimony — including fresh interviews with past collaborators, childhood acquaintances, artists, and former staffers — the series delves into both the glamorous empire Combs developed and the alleged shadow world the filmmakers say operated alongside it.

The Reckoning hits Netflix following Combs’ September 2024 arrest and federal indictment in the Southern District of New York. Prosecutors brought four charges — racketeering, sex trafficking, and violations of the Mann Act — accusing Combs of leveraging his position in the industry to force two women into participating in drug-fueled “freak offs” or “hotel nights” that lasted for days.

After his eight-week trial, Diddy was acquitted on the most severe counts but convicted of Mann Act violations. He is currently serving a four-year, two-month sentence in New Jersey.

Jackson and Combs have a long-running feud, rooted in Jackson’s longtime critiques of the Bad Boy founder’s business practices. As allegations against Combs intensified, 50 continued to mock him on social media, which has only heightened the curiosity surrounding his upcoming documentary.

On Tuesday, 50 Cent shared the Diddy doc poster on Instagram with a caption calling out critics who thought the project wouldn’t come to light.

“They said I was capping, what happened? GLG GreenLightGang 🎥 G-unit Film & Tv @50centaction,” wrote the rapper.



Check out the trailer for Sean Combs: The Reckoning up above.

