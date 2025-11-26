4 Topics You Should Absolutely Avoid

Here are four topics you should absolutely avoid at the Thanksgiving table if you want dinner to stay peaceful, the gravy to stay unspilled and Aunt Linda to not storm out with a slice of pie:



1. Politics (All of It. Every Angle. Every Party.)

It doesn’t matter who’s running, who’s winning or who’s on “your side.” The second someone mentions elections, policies or debates, the mashed potatoes start getting tense. Thanksgiving is about turkey, not turmoil.



2. Money, Debt, and Anyone’s Financial Situation

Talking about who bought what, who makes what or who owes what is a guaranteed fast track to awkward silence. Nobody wants their credit score served alongside the stuffing.