Listen Live
Close
Food & Drink

4 Topics You Should Absolutely Avoid

Thanksgiving Table

Published on November 26, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Here are four topics you should absolutely avoid at the Thanksgiving table if you want dinner to stay peaceful, the gravy to stay unspilled and Aunt Linda to not storm out with a slice of pie:

Donald Trump Holds A Campaign Rally In Erie, Pennsylvania

1. Politics (All of It. Every Angle. Every Party.)
It doesn’t matter who’s running, who’s winning or who’s on “your side.” The second someone mentions elections, policies or debates, the mashed potatoes start getting tense. Thanksgiving is about turkey, not turmoil.

2. Money, Debt, and Anyone’s Financial Situation
Talking about who bought what, who makes what or who owes what is a guaranteed fast track to awkward silence. Nobody wants their credit score served alongside the stuffing.

3. Parenting, Weight, or Appearance Critiques
Avoid comments like “Should you be eating that?” or “When are you having kids?” or “Wow, you’ve… changed.” These are the conversational equivalent of stepping on a rake. Don’t do it.

Walmart offers 'breakout bear' for Valentine's Day

4. Relationship Status or Drama
Whether someone is single, divorced, “working on it” or bringing a date who may or may not know they’re meeting the family today—don’t poke that bear. Let everyone enjoy their plate in peace.

If you stick to safe topics: food, sports, movies, travel and funny family stories, you’ll make it through Thanksgiving without a single dramatic exit or pumpkin-pie passive-aggressive jab.

The post 4 Topics You Should Absolutely Avoid appeared first on The Eagle 106.9/107.5.

4 Topics You Should Absolutely Avoid was originally published on houstonseagle.com

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

Happy black extended family talking during Thanksgiving lunch in dining room.

Hilarious Black Thanksgiving Memes & GIFs That Will Have You Cracking Up

Hip-Hop Wired

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Questions Donald Trump's Mental Capacity

Hip-Hop Wired
JD Vance Speaks At Turning Point Tour Event At Ole Miss

Does Donald Trump Approve?: Erika Kirk Reveals Turning Point Will Support JD Vance's Potential 2028 Presidential Run

Hip-Hop Wired
HOT 97 Summer Jam 2025

Literacy Expert Juelz Santana Says Children Don't Need To Read

Hip-Hop Wired

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close