Listen Live
Close
Contests

97.9 The Box & Cricket Wireless Have Your Last-Minute Christmas Gifts

97.9 The Box & Cricket Wireless Have Your Last-Minute Christmas Gifts

Published on November 26, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Last Minute Christmas Gifts 2025
Source: 97.9 The Box / Cricket Wireless

If the holiday season snuck up on you again, don’t stress—97.9 THE BOX and Cricket Wireless have your last-minute Christmas gifts ready to go! This year, we packed our Christmas tree with some of the hottest holiday must-haves, and all you have to do is enter to win.

Sign up for your chance to score gifts like: 

65” TVs

Beats Solo Buds

Air fryers

Foot Massagers

Waterproof Bluetooth Speakers and More!

Plus, our partners at Cricket Wireless are adding Christmas Cash to the tree: Perfect for clearing a bill, grabbing a last-minute present, or treating yourself.

COMPLETE THE FORM BELOW TO ENTER

And once you enter, make sure you’re locked in starting Monday, December 8th. That’s when Good Morning H-Town, Keisha Nicole and A G and A Pimp could be calling YOU to claim your gift. When they dial your number, you’ll headed to our Last-Minute Christmas Party to pick up your prize and celebrate with The Box family.

It’s The Last Minute Christmas Gifts, powered by Cricket WirelessDef JamRepublic RecordsRCA RecordsEpic RecordsInterscope Capitol Music Group, and 97.9 THE BOX. Whether you’re shopping for someone else or hoping to upgrade your own Christmas, we’ve got something under the tree for you.

Don’t wait—your gift could be next.

Enter now and keep it locked to 97.9 THE BOX!

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

Happy black extended family talking during Thanksgiving lunch in dining room.

Hilarious Black Thanksgiving Memes & GIFs That Will Have You Cracking Up

Hip-Hop Wired

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Questions Donald Trump's Mental Capacity

Hip-Hop Wired
JD Vance Speaks At Turning Point Tour Event At Ole Miss

Does Donald Trump Approve?: Erika Kirk Reveals Turning Point Will Support JD Vance's Potential 2028 Presidential Run

Hip-Hop Wired
HOT 97 Summer Jam 2025

Literacy Expert Juelz Santana Says Children Don't Need To Read

Hip-Hop Wired

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close