Charlottesville Shooter Given 5 Life Sentences For Fatal Shooting Of 3 UVA Football Players

According to CNN, the man responsible for killing three University of Virginia football players, Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr, and D’Sean Perry, has been sentenced after pleading guilty to murder last year. Judge Cheryl Higgins banged the gavel on Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. to the tune of five life sentences, one for each death and two more for injuring Michael Hollins and Marlee Morgan.

Jones, who was a former UVA football player, opened fire on a charter bus following a “field trip” to see a play in Washington, D.C. There was no connection between Jones and his victims, and Judge Higgins made it a point that there was no bullying or interaction whatsoever prior to the shooting.

Jones had “distortions in his perception” or reality, but understood his actions, she said, noting that he texted people before the shooting that he would either “go to hell or spend 100-plus years in jail.” Jones discarded clothing and the gun afterward and lied to police he ran into five minutes later, the judge said.

Despite mental health issues, Jones appears to acknowledge the consequences of his actions. He spoke to the court and the grieving families for 15 minutes before he was given his sentence.