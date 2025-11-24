Listen Live
Close
Entertainment

Christopher Blake Griffith Countersues Stefon Diggs

Flag On The Play: Christopher Blake Griffith Countersues Stefon Diggs As Sexual Battery Battle Intensifies

After Griffith accused Stefon Diggs of sexual battery,a claim Diggs dismissed as “fake” in a libel lawsuit, Griffith is now firing back.

Published on November 24, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Stefon Diggs may actually have to answer for the sexual battery allegations made by “social media influencer” Christopher Blake Griffith.

Las Vegas Raiders v New England Patriots - NFL 2025
Source: Adam Glanzman / Getty

After filing a libel lawsuit against Griffith earlier this month, the creative director has fired back with his own counterclaim.

As BOSSIP previously reported, Griffith spoke out in August with claims that Diggs drugged and sexually assaulted him in May 2023. Page Six reports that Griffith has released additional details about the alleged incident, claiming he was accosted by the NFL star both inside Diggs’ home and in his vehicle. He further alleges that after he refused to comply with Diggs’ advances, the New England Patriots player retaliated by ordering a violent attack on him in Los Angeles days later. According to Griffith, the assault was carried out by Stefon’s brother, Darez Diggs, along with two other associates.

Page Six adds that Griffith posted what he claims to be evidence of the truth on his Instagram page in a series of photos and clips, including an alleged DM conversation between him and Diggs about being “outed.” He also posted photos of Diggs wearing clothes he alleges were stolen from him alongside an itemized receipt of each item.

“Chris Griffith is going to have his say and is looking forward to getting justice for the sexual and physical attacks perpetrated against him,” said Griffith’s attorney Jake Lebowitz of Posey Lebowitz PLLC exclusively to Page Six. “This attack came as a direct result of Mr. Diggs’s rebuffed sexual advances toward Mr. Griffith.”

Diggs’ initial lawsuit cited that Griffith broadcast his allegations to his nearly 100k followers and tagged actress Sarah Jessica Parker, along with the boot company Ugg, with whom Diggs had recently done a campaign. He didn’t refer to Griffith’s allegations hurting his business with the company; however, it was clear that it wasn’t a good look.

Not sure if Diggs and Griffith will have their day in front of a judge, but it’s clear that the latter is planning to use the court of public opinion to his advantage for now.

The post Flag On The Play: Christopher Blake Griffith Countersues Stefon Diggs As Sexual Battery Battle Intensifies appeared first on Bossip.

Flag On The Play: Christopher Blake Griffith Countersues Stefon Diggs As Sexual Battery Battle Intensifies was originally published on bossip.com

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

Future’s Artist FBG Casino Booked On Fentanyl & Distribution Charges

Future’s Artist FBG Casino Booked On Fentanyl & Distribution Conspiracy Charges

Hip-Hop Wired
H. Rap Brown at a Press Conference

Jamil Abdullah Al-Amin, aka H. Rap Brown, Dies At 82

Hip-Hop Wired
F1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas

Jay-Z & Beyoncé Make Surprise Appearance At The Formula 1 Grand Prix

Hip-Hop Wired
Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj Salutes Trump (Again), Seemingly Shades Jay-Z In The Process

Hip-Hop Wired

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close