Source: NurPhoto / Getty

After remaining out of the limelight for quite some time now, Jay-Z and Beyoncé seem ready to rejoin society, as the Hip-Hop power couple made a rare public appearance this past weekend and turned some heads while they were at it.

According to Complex, Jay and Bey had social media buzzing when they randomly appeared at the Formula 1 Grand Prix in Las Vegas on Saturday (Nov. 22). Who knew they were fans? While Beyoncé stunned in a leather racing suit as, only she can, Jay-Z was on his New York swag with an all-black fit along with some crispy yellow construction Timbs. You can take the man out of Brooklyn, but you can’t take Brooklyn out of the man.

While we’re not sure exactly why the Carter’s decided to take in the high-speed festivities in Sin City this weekend, we’re starting to think they may have some new music on the way and want to build some buzz before dropping off any new work. Just an educated guess.

Complex reports:

The Carters were photographed spending time with world champion Lewis Hamilton, Travis Scott, and Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin, even sharing a moment with F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali during their visit. Beyoncé, who has been on a streak of headline-making public moments, stunned fans with her racing-themed look as she walked through the paddock beside Jay-Z.

Their trip to Las Vegas came less than a day after Beyoncé was spotted in New Jersey showing support for Kelly Rowland at The Boy Is Mine Tour, alongside her sister Solange and legendary singer Patti LaBelle.

From being noticeably absent from the public eye for years to suddenly making themselves social butterflies for no reason? The Carters are up to something; the question is what?

What do y’all think about Jay-Z and Beyoncé showing up to the Formula 1 Grand Prix in Las Vegas this past weekend? Let us know in the comments section below.

Jay-Z & Beyoncé Make Surprise Appearance At The Formula 1 Grand Prix was originally published on hiphopwired.com