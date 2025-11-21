112 Brings 90s Nostalgia to Houston with the Room 112 Tour

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Get ready, Houston! The legendary R&B group 112 is bringing the heat to the Smart Financial Center this Sunday, November 23rd, and it’s a celebration you don’t want to miss. In a recent chat with Majic 102.1’s own Madd Hatta, Mike and Slim of 112 dropped all the details about their Room 112 Tour, a massive party celebrating 30 years in the music game.

“To say that you’re able to do anything for 30 years is an accomplishment in and of itself,” Mike shared, and they’re bringing that energy to the stage. This isn’t just any concert; it’s a trip back to the golden era of R&B. Sharing the stage will be their “sisters in music,” Total, and the incredible Case, promising a night filled with classic hits that defined a generation.

Slim emphasized the powerful pull of 90s music, calling it the “golden era” and noting how its relatable stories and amazing feel still connect with fans old and new. With tickets selling fast and the promise of surprise special guests, the group warns that you don’t want to be hearing about this show on Monday. It’s all going down this Sunday—be there

