Listen Live
Close
News

U.S. Coast Guard Clarifies Hate Symbols Policy

U.S. Coast Guard Clarifies Swastikas & Nooses “Potentially Offensive” Policy

According to guidelines that go into effect soon, the U.S. Coast Guard shifted course and swastikas and nooses are now forbidden

Published on November 21, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Side Of A Coast Guard Sailing Ship
Source: davelogan / Getty

The U.S. Coast Guard reportedly announced it will now view swastikas and nooses as potential symbols of hate crimes under a set of new guidelines set to go into effect in December. Given the racially charged nature of swastikas and nooses, the symbols will now be forbidden from use amongst Coast Guard members and could be used to make a connection to hate groups under workplace harassment guidelines.

The U.S. Coast Guard raised concerns with reports going wide that the symbols would only be seen as “potentially offensive” despite their storied histories as symbols of hate for Nazi and anti-minority groups. The wording, which naturally concerned some and raised eyebrows, was clarified by way of a memo on Thursday from authorities at the law enforcement agency.

“The Coast Guard does not tolerate the display of divisive or hate symbols and flags, including those identified with oppression or hatred. These symbols reflect hateful and
prohibited conduct that undermines unit cohesion,” read a portion of the memo.

The memo also added, “Divisive or hate symbols and flags are prohibited. These symbols and flags include, but are not limited to, the following: a noose, a swastika, and any symbols or flags co-opted or adopted by hate-based groups as representations of supremacy, racial or religious intolerance, anti-semitism, or any other improper bias.”

Also in the memo, displaying the Confederate Flag in any way is also prohibited. A press release explaining the measure can be found here.

Photo: Getty

U.S. Coast Guard Clarifies Swastikas & Nooses “Potentially Offensive” Policy was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

US-POLITICS-TRUMP

MAGA Heads Explode Following Donald Trump's Praise of NYC Mayor-Elect Zohran Mamdani

Hip-Hop Wired
Attorney Lindsey Halligan in the Oval Office of the White House

Lindsey Halligan Fumbles Comey Case Badly, Critics Clown Struggle Lawyer

Hip-Hop Wired
CultureCon 2025

ASAP Ferg Breaks Down The ASAP Rocky, Kendrick Lamar & Drake Drama

Hip-Hop Wired
Super Bowl LV

Antonio Brown Makes Charlie Kirk Joke During Adin Ross Stream

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
25 Items
Entertainment

No Tricks, All Treats! A Gallery Of Frighteningly FINE Celebs, Spooky Delicious Stunners & More Who Slayyyed On Halloween 2025

Houston Pay it Forward
Contests

Pay It Forward This Thanksgiving with 97.9 The Box & Ciara

News

President Donald Trump Says Tariff Dividend Checks Delayed To 2026

Prison to Hollywood
12 Items
Entertainment

Locked Up: 12 Celebrities Serving Life In Prison

Kandi Burruss
Entertainment

Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker Split After 11 Years

Friends toasting with beer in a pub
Lifestyle

Club Nights vs. Club Days: What We’ve Lost When the Lights Came On

Social Media
Good Morning H-Town

Who You Got Blocked — And Why It’s More Than Just a Click

37 Items
Entertainment

Hottie U, You Know! A Gallery Of Mecca Mesmerizers Who Gave Main Character Energy At Howard Homecoming 2025

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close