Every Pirates’ beloved “Home by the Sea” has more than homecoming slays; it’s got big news.

Even after being one of several Historically Black colleges targeted by bomb threats, Hampton University is thriving and continuing its storied legacy of being the “standard of excellence” with record-breaking enrollment.

A press release reports that while national enrollment has increased only marginally in recent years, Hampton is experiencing one of the fastest surges among private HBCUs, driven by a “strategic, data-informed roadmap” and a renewed emphasis on belonging and student success.

The university announced this fall that its enrollment has grown 44% since 2022, rising from 3,264 students to 4,686 in just three years. The growth represents a 46% overall increase and pushes Hampton’s total population to more than 4,600 students, its highest in more than a decade. Retention rates tell a similar story: Hampton reports a 93% fall-to-spring retention rate, including 96% of freshmen and 94% of continuing students.

“Not only are students choosing Hampton; they are staying, thriving, and completing their degrees,” the university noted.

Much of the progress reflects the leadership of President Darrell K. Williams, a 1983 alumnus and retired three-star Army general who returned to lead his alma mater in 2022.

The University noted that he often describes higher education as shifting “beneath the feet of institutions across the nation,” and responded with a mission-driven plan focused on precision, purpose and people. “

“Standing still is never a strategy,” said Williams. “Our growth is intentional and directly tied to our strategic plan. It reflects a university that honors its legacy while embracing the future, one student, one family, one community at a time.” Hampton University Doubled Down On Recrutiment After The Supreme Reversed Affirmative Action

Hampton’s surge also reflects a fundamental shift in recruitment following the Supreme Court’s 2023 decision ending race-based admissions. Rather than relying on traditional models, Hampton tried something new, blending predictive analytics with personal engagement.

The private University notes that it has worked on recruitment through targeted digital outreach, early partnerships with high schools and community colleges, and large-scale campus events designed to immerse families in the Hampton experience. Alumni also reemerged as key ambassadors, offering mentorship and strengthening regional recruitment efforts.

Hampton adds that as enrollment rose, it launched more than 20 major campus projects, including renovated residence halls, upgraded classrooms, new simulation labs, and expanded dining options. Academically, the university added programs in Artificial Intelligence, Engineering, and Environmental Science.

In 2024, Hampton earned the Carnegie R2 Research Classification, becoming the only private university in Virginia with that distinction. Beyond that, Hampton notes that it has expanded its local reach through workforce development initiatives and renewed investment in the esteemed Hampton University Proton Cancer Institute.

“Our responsibility extends beyond our campus,” says President Williams. “When we strengthen the region’s talent pipeline, we strengthen the future of Hampton Roads.”

Congrats, Hampton!

