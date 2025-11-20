Listen Live
Close
Beauty

Melanin Beauty Awards 2025: Best Skincare Staples - Serums

Melanin Beauty Awards 2025: Best Skincare Staples – Serums

For our Melanin Beauty Awards, we tried the best serums for Black skin.

Published on November 20, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Melanin Beauty Awards 2025 - best serums
Source:

As Black women, we should be very conscious about the products we put on our skin. It’s no secret that skincare has seen a huge influx in trend within the past decade, especially following the COVID-19 pandemic, with people prioritizing self-care more than ever.

Understanding skin care can be difficult. With celebs dropping brands left and right, and key buzzwords such as hyaluronic acid and abbreviations like AHAs and BHAs, it’s easy to feel lost in the world that is trying to create a skincare routine that is right for you. 

While everyone’s skin is different, the one thing I will always recommend you work into your skincare routine is a serum. Serums, while often packaged in small jars, are lightweight yet potent products packed with skin-loving ingredients, such as vitamins, peptides, and hyaluronic acid, and penetrate deep into the skin, and are great for hydration.

Serums can be used to target various concerns. Collagen and peptide serums can be used to replenish elasticity and repair wrinkles, while niacinamide targets dark spots, and vitamin E is ideal for retaining moisture. The most common serums are hyaluronic acid, which is used to retain moisture, and vitamin C, which is used to brighten skin. 

Finding the right serum can take some trial and error. Understanding your skin type and texture is the first step, and understanding how to use a serum is the next. Serums can be applied alone or layered with other products, but be cautious when mixing certain ingredients. 

For our Melanin Beauty Awards, we selected serums based on multiple factors that influenced their performance on the skin. Key factors included moisture, such as the Fenty Beauty Dew N Plump Hydrating Nectar Glowing Serum; ingredients, like the niacinamide-rich Olay Super Eyes Daily Serum; and how well they played with makeup and other products, like the versatile Danessa Myricks Beauty Yummy Skin Glow Serum. 

Ahead, we take a deep dive into our top picks for serums that will address all your concerns, from dark circles to dry skin, and will have your skin glowing as bright as the morning sun. 

Fenty Skin Dew N Plump Hydrating Nectar Glowing Serum

MBA 2025 - MELANIN BEAUTY AWARDS WINNERS - BEST SKINCARE STAPLES
Source: MBA 2025 – MELANIN BEAUTY AWARDS WINNERS – BEST SKINCARE STAPLES / iOne Digital CS team

That Rihanna reign just won’t let up. With a soothing gel formula and soft scent, the Fenty Skin Dew N Plump Hydrating Nectar Glowing Serum is leaves your skin feeling moisturized and supple. With grip power, it works under your makeup or as a barrier for your fresh face.

SHOP NOW

Danessa Myricks Beauty Yummy Skin Glow Serum

MBA 2025 - MELANIN BEAUTY AWARDS WINNERS - BEST SKINCARE STAPLES
Source: MBA 2025 – MELANIN BEAUTY AWARDS WINNERS – BEST SKINCARE STAPLES / iOne Digital CS team

This magical serum has a cooling gel sensation on your skin, leaving it feeling regenerated with a radiant glow. Available in three shades, your skin will feel like it underwent a spa treatment at home.

SHOP NOW

Olay Super Eyes Daily Serum

MBA 2025 - MELANIN BEAUTY AWARDS WINNERS - BEST SKINCARE STAPLES
Source: MBA 2025 – MELANIN BEAUTY AWARDS WINNERS – BEST SKINCARE STAPLES / iOne Digital CS team

They call this a “Super Eye Serum” for a reason. With a 5-in-1 formula, this daily skincare staple improves firmness while combating puffiness, tired eyes, fine lines and dark circles.

SHOP NOW

Glow Recipe Prickly Pear Peptide Mucin Serum

MBA 2025 - MELANIN BEAUTY AWARDS WINNERS - BEST SKINCARE STAPLES
Source: MBA 2025 – MELANIN BEAUTY AWARDS WINNERS – BEST SKINCARE STAPLES / iOne Digital CS team

This vegan “snail” mucin dupe glides on smooth with a velvety finish and just the right amount of stretch. Packed with 81% prickly pear and peptides, it strengthens your skin barrier and provides lasting, all-day hydration—no fragrance, no irritation, just proven results—even on sensitive skin.

SHOP NOW

Shani Darden Retinol Reform Serum

MBA 2025 - MELANIN BEAUTY AWARDS WINNERS - BEST SKINCARE STAPLES
Source: MBA 2025 – MELANIN BEAUTY AWARDS WINNERS – BEST SKINCARE STAPLES / iOne Digital CS team

Created by celebrity esthetician Shani Darden, this cult-favorite serum delivers all the benefits of retinol without the irritation. Its powerhouse formula smooths texture, fades dark spots, and boosts radiance overnight—leaving your skin looking brighter, firmer, and fresh-faced by morning. Whether you’re tackling fine lines or just want that effortless glow, this is the kind of retinol that gets results without the drama.

SHOP NOW

SkinCeuticals C E Ferulic

MBA 2025 - MELANIN BEAUTY AWARDS WINNERS - BEST SKINCARE STAPLES
Source: MBA 2025 – MELANIN BEAUTY AWARDS WINNERS – BEST SKINCARE STAPLES / iOne Digital CS team

There’s a reason this serum stays on every beauty editor’s top shelf—it’s that girl for bright, bouncy, youthful skin. Packed with vitamin C, vitamin E, and ferulic acid, this potent antioxidant trio works overtime to protect against environmental stress, fade dark spots, and give your complexion that “just had a facial” glow. The price tag is high, but it’s worth every penny—and honey, your skin will thank you every single day.

SHOP NOW

Estee Lauder Advanced Night Repair Eye Lift + Sculpt Eye Cream

MBA 2025 - MELANIN BEAUTY AWARDS WINNERS - BEST SKINCARE STAPLES
Source: MBA 2025 – MELANIN BEAUTY AWARDS WINNERS – BEST SKINCARE STAPLES / iOne Digital CS team

Estée Lauder’s Advanced Night Repair Eye Lift + Sculpt is that grown-woman eye cream that actually shows up. It firms, smooths, and brightens tired eyes with every use; reducing puffiness and fine lines so you look refreshed, even when you didn’t get eight hours.

SHOP NOW

Keys SoulCare Glow Serum

MBA 2025 - MELANIN BEAUTY AWARDS WINNERS - BEST SKINCARE STAPLES
Source: MBA 2025 – MELANIN BEAUTY AWARDS WINNERS – BEST SKINCARE STAPLES / iOne Digital CS team

This lightweight primer instantly hydrates and leaves skin looking fresh and radiant; whether you wear it solo or under makeup. Infused with niacinamide to even tone, smooth texture, and minimize the look of pores, it delivers that lit-from-within glow that actually cares for your skin.

SHOP NOW

Melanin Beauty Awards 2025: Best Skincare Staples – Serums was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

Attorney Lindsey Halligan in the Oval Office of the White House

Lindsey Halligan Fumbles Comey Case Badly, Critics Clown Struggle Lawyer

Hip-Hop Wired
BET Music Matters A3C Showcase

Mystikal’s Bond Request Rejected, Will Remain Behind Bars Until Trail

Hip-Hop Wired
Megan Thee Stallion's Pete & Thomas Foundation Gala

Megan Thee Stallion Sought Therapy At $240,000 Treatment Center After Milagro Gramz Shared Deepfake Porn Video of The Hip-Hop Star

Hip-Hop Wired
Digital Smoke: Offset & Finesse2tymes Trade Shots Online

Digital Smoke: Offset & Finesse2tymes Trade Shots Online

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
25 Items
Entertainment

No Tricks, All Treats! A Gallery Of Frighteningly FINE Celebs, Spooky Delicious Stunners & More Who Slayyyed On Halloween 2025

Prison to Hollywood
12 Items
Entertainment

Locked Up: 12 Celebrities Serving Life In Prison

Houston Pay it Forward
Contests

Pay It Forward This Thanksgiving with 97.9 The Box & Ciara

News

President Donald Trump Says Tariff Dividend Checks Delayed To 2026

Friends toasting with beer in a pub
Lifestyle

Club Nights vs. Club Days: What We’ve Lost When the Lights Came On

Social Media
Good Morning H-Town

Who You Got Blocked — And Why It’s More Than Just a Click

Houston Bissonnet
Crime

Two Women Killed after Fighting in Houston Street

Verzuz Mix
Music

Cash Money and No Limit: DJ Watts Drops the Verzuz Mix!

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close