Listen Live
Close
Contests

Win Tickets to the Houston Hoops Showdown!

Published on November 21, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Houston Hoops
Source: Radio ONE / General

Enter for your chance to win a pair of tickets to the Houston Hoops Showdown, featuring the University of Houston taking on Florida State University. This exciting matchup is set to bring high-energy action and big-game intensity to the court.

The game takes place on Saturday, December 6, 2025, at the Toyota Center, and you could be in the crowd cheering on your team. Don’t miss your shot to be part of the fun—enter now for your chance to win!

CONTEST BEGINS MONDAY, NOVEMBER 24TH

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

Attorney Lindsey Halligan in the Oval Office of the White House

Lindsey Halligan Fumbles Comey Case Badly, Critics Clown Struggle Lawyer

Hip-Hop Wired
BET Music Matters A3C Showcase

Mystikal’s Bond Request Rejected, Will Remain Behind Bars Until Trail

Hip-Hop Wired
Megan Thee Stallion's Pete & Thomas Foundation Gala

Megan Thee Stallion Sought Therapy At $240,000 Treatment Center After Milagro Gramz Shared Deepfake Porn Video of The Hip-Hop Star

Hip-Hop Wired
Digital Smoke: Offset & Finesse2tymes Trade Shots Online

Digital Smoke: Offset & Finesse2tymes Trade Shots Online

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
25 Items
Entertainment

No Tricks, All Treats! A Gallery Of Frighteningly FINE Celebs, Spooky Delicious Stunners & More Who Slayyyed On Halloween 2025

Prison to Hollywood
12 Items
Entertainment

Locked Up: 12 Celebrities Serving Life In Prison

Houston Pay it Forward
Contests

Pay It Forward This Thanksgiving with 97.9 The Box & Ciara

News

President Donald Trump Says Tariff Dividend Checks Delayed To 2026

Friends toasting with beer in a pub
Lifestyle

Club Nights vs. Club Days: What We’ve Lost When the Lights Came On

Social Media
Good Morning H-Town

Who You Got Blocked — And Why It’s More Than Just a Click

Houston Bissonnet
Crime

Two Women Killed after Fighting in Houston Street

Verzuz Mix
Music

Cash Money and No Limit: DJ Watts Drops the Verzuz Mix!

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close