RHOA Rebellious Soul K. Michelle Hosting ‘Sunday Supper Club’ In Atlanta Alongside Claudia Jordan, Funky Dineva & Tashara Parker

After becoming a topic of discussion at BravoCon and having her casting confirmed by Andy Cohen, K. Michelle has set her sights on something sumptuous in Atlanta.

Over the weekend, Bravo boss Andy Cohen seemingly had a slip of the tongue, telling TheNeighborhoodTalk that K. was indeed a new addition to The Real Housewives of Atlanta for season 17.

His slip-up comes after Kenya Moore hinted that K. was a cast member, and after TheNeighborhoodTalk confirmed the news.

Since then, the country songstress has remained a constant topic of conversation, including becoming the centerpiece of Shamea Morton and Drew Sidora’s BravoCon feud, where Drew alleged that she and K can out-sing Shamea.

K. Michelle Hosting Sunday Supper Club In ATL

Unbothered by the recent press, K. Michelle has remained silent.

She is speaking out, however, on a culturally forward event series happening in Atlanta.

On Sunday, December 7, event series Ruth and Roz’s Sunday Supper Club will take place, putting K. Michelle alongside pop-culture commentator Funky Dineva, former #RHOA star/media personality Claudia Jordan, and Emmy-winning journalist Tashara Parker.

A press release reports that the event will be “an immersive night of chef-curated food, craft cocktails, and unfiltered conversation.”

“Partnering with Ruth and Roz felt right,” said K in a statement. “We share the same values: family, legacy, and creating spaces that feel like home. This collaboration is about more than food. It’s about feeding people’s hearts.”

Ruth and Roz co-founder David Cleveland also spoke out, explaining that the Supper Club is rooted in the timeless idea of Sunday dinner.

“We created the Sunday Supper Club to honor that tradition instilled in us by our mothers and grandmothers, while elevating it with dynamic voices who aren’t afraid to keep it real,” said Cleveland. Source: Courtesy Atlanta, will YOU be seeing K. Michelle at Sunday Supper Club?







