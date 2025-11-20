Listen Live
Martin Law Firm’s ‘Get the Gift’ Giveaway Brings Holiday Wins!

Published on November 19, 2025

Get the Gift 2025
Listeners have a festive new way to score big this holiday season with the GetJustin.com “Get the Gift” Giveaway. When the special sounder plays during designated hours—6am, 7am, 8am, 10am, 11am, 1pm, 2pm, 3pm, and 4pm. Be the 9th caller for a chance to win a $200 Dick’s House of Sport gift card, perfect for helping your child get the gift they’ve been wishing for.

Winners will also receive exclusive access to a special prize distribution event happening Saturday, December 6, 2025, making this holiday surprise even more memorable.

