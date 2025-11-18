Listen Live
Close
Sports

John Cena Brings Out The Stars For Final WWE Raw Appearance

The Stars Aligned At MSG For John Cena’s Final ‘WWE Raw’ Appearance

Cena kicked the night off by addressing the fans who came to see him one last time.

Published on November 18, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

John Cena Brings Out The Stars For Final WWE Raw Appearance
Getty Images / Netflix / WWE Monday Night Raw / John Cena

The time is almost now to say goodbye to John Cena as he is only two matches away from hanging up his signature jorts and wrestling sneakers.

The soon-to-be WWE Hall-of-Fame inductee returned to the world’s most famous arena one last time for what was his final WWE Raw appearance and brought out all the stars to witness the moment.

Before the action shifted to the wrestling ring, influencers and celebrities made their way to the Delta Sky360 Club for a pre-party at Netflix WWE Bodega that was full of photo-ops honoring Cena’s career.

Walking around the Sky360 Club were WWE superstars Lash Legend and Nakia Jax, Eric André, Brandon Marshall, Gabriel Iglesias, Sam Jay, AZ, Lin-Manuel Miranda, The Kid Mero, Chris Bauer, players from The Philadelphia Eagles (Cooper Dejean, Dom Disandro), and New York Giants (Cam Skattebo, Abdul Carter), and many others.

Getty Images / WWE Raw on Netflix

John Cena Kicks Off Monday Night Raw With An Epic 3-on-3 Match

The action finally shifted to the ring, and of course, Cena kicked the night off by addressing the fans who came to see him one last time.

Monday Night RAW
WWE

It wouldn’t be the Raw if there weren’t some drama as Dominik Mysterio decided to interrupt Cena’s moment, demanding a rematch after losing the Intercontinental Championship on Raw last week.

Monday Night RAW
WWE

Dirty Dom eventually backed down on wanting to grapple for the IC title on Raw, opting to wait until Survivor Series in his hometown of San Diego.

Mysterio’s Judgement Day stablemates, JD McDonagh and Finn Bálor, joined him in the ring and proceeded to jump Cena on his big night.

Shaemus eventually came in to make the save, and then Dominik’s dad, the legendary Luchador, Rey Mysterio, also got in on the action.

What was once supposed to be a one-on-one match turned into a 3-on-3 affair, full of great moments, including Shaemus and Mysterio joining Cena in hitting the “You Can’t See Me” taunt before delivering a blow to downed Judgement Day members.

Monday Night RAW
WWE

The trio of Cena, Sheamus, and Mysterio would go on to win the match, kickstarting what would be a great night of WWE action.

Monday Night RAW
WWE

Following the match, a very salty Judgement Day crew decided to pick a fight with New York Giants superstars Cam Skattebo, Abdul Carter, plus Andrew Schultz. We’re not sure how the organization feels about their future franchise running back fighting with wrestlers on an injured leg.

Other Raw on Netflix Highlights

Monday Night RAW
WWE

There were plenty of other highlights from the night. There were two Last Time Is Now Tournament matches that saw the return of Dolph Ziggler to take on former United States champion Solo Sikoa, who Talla Tonga accompanied, and the return of Gunther, who battled NXT’s rising star Je’Von Evans.

Sikoa defeated Ziggler following a Samoan Spike, and Evans put on a hell of a fight, but Gunther proved to be too much for the young superstar. However, Evans definitely gained more fans using his time in front of the Netflix cameras becuase he surely impressed millions.

We also saw a new woman’s Intercontinental Champion crowned last night when Maxxine Dupri defeated Becky Lynch following the return of fan favorite AJ Lee, who provided a distraction allowing Dupri to gain the upper hand and seal the victory.

A Tease of WarGames

Monday Night RAW
WWE

To close out the night, wrestling fans got one epic moment. Paul Heyman brought out The Vision’s WarGames team: Logan Paul, Drew McIntyre, Bron Breakker, and Bronson Reed.

CM Punk interrupted the moment and was joined by the Uso Brothers and Cody Rhodes. But Heyman had an ace up his sleeve with Brock Lesnar, who is the fifth member of his Wargames team.

CM Punk and Cody Rhodes went after Lesnar but became victims of his vicious suplexes.

The momentum quickly shifted when Roman Reigns charged into the ring, hitting Lesnar with a powerful Superman punch, knocking The Beast out of the ring.

The mayhem didn’t end there, with the NYPD even getting involved in the moment. That didn’t stop Reigns from spearing a police officer and Reed through a barricade, which was definitely a “holy sh*t” moment.

It was an epic night indeed, and we were happy to be in the building. You can see more photos from the night below.

Netflix x WWE Bodega Pre-Party Photos
Source: Getty Images / Netflix x WWE Bodega Pre-Party
Netflix x WWE Bodega Pre-Party Photos
Source: Getty Images / Netflix x WWE Bodega Pre-Party
Netflix x WWE Bodega Pre-Party Photos
Source: Getty Images / Netflix x WWE Bodega Pre-Party
Netflix x WWE Bodega Pre-Party Photos
Source: Getty Images / Netflix x WWE Bodega Pre-Party
Netflix x WWE Bodega Pre-Party Photos
Source: Getty Images / Netflix x WWE Bodega Pre-Party
Netflix x WWE Bodega Pre-Party Photos
Source: Getty Images / Netflix x WWE Bodega Pre-Party
Netflix x WWE Bodega Pre-Party Photos
Source: Getty Images / Netflix x WWE Bodega Pre-Party
Netflix x WWE Bodega Pre-Party Photos
Source: Getty Images / Netflix x WWE Bodega Pre-Party
Netflix x WWE Bodega Pre-Party Photos
Source: Getty Images / Netflix x WWE Bodega Pre-Party
Netflix x WWE Bodega Pre-Party Photos
Source: Getty Images / Netflix x WWE Bodega Pre-Party
Netflix x WWE Bodega Pre-Party Photos
Source: Getty Images / Netflix x WWE Bodega Pre-Party
Netflix x WWE Bodega Pre-Party Photos
Source: Getty Images / Netflix x WWE Bodega Pre-Party
Netflix x WWE Bodega Pre-Party Photos
Source: Getty Images / Netflix x WWE Bodega Pre-Party

The Stars Aligned At MSG For John Cena’s Final ‘WWE Raw’ Appearance was originally published on cassiuslife.com

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

6ix9ine

Tekashi 6ix9ine's Mother Held At Gunpoint During Home Invasion

Hip-Hop Wired
President Trump Spends Weekend At Mar-A-Lago Estate In Florida

President Donald Trump Says Tariff Dividend Checks Delayed To 2026

Hip-Hop Wired
Alexander Wang show, Fall Winter 2017, New York Fashion Week, USA - 11 Feb 2017

Fetty Wap Secures A Shorter Bid, Locks In New Release Date

Hip-Hop Wired
Primary Wave x Island Records presented by Mastercard: 2020 Pre-Grammy Party

Rory Farrell Of ‘New Rory & Mal’ Packed Up Over Offensive Tweets Aimed At Black Women

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
Westside Connection Video Shoot In Chicago
30 Items
National

Happy Veterans Day! 30 Celebrities Who Served In The Military

Baltimore Ravens v Houston Texans
News

Ex-Texans Player Kris Boyd in Critical Condition After NYC Shooting

25 Items
Entertainment

No Tricks, All Treats! A Gallery Of Frighteningly FINE Celebs, Spooky Delicious Stunners & More Who Slayyyed On Halloween 2025

Recording Studio
20 Items
News

Gone Too Soon: Hip-Hop Stars We Lost in 2025

Social Media
Good Morning H-Town

Who You Got Blocked — And Why It’s More Than Just a Click

News

President Donald Trump Says Tariff Dividend Checks Delayed To 2026

Houston Bissonnet
Crime

Two Women Killed after Fighting in Houston Street

Friends toasting with beer in a pub
Lifestyle

Club Nights vs. Club Days: What We’ve Lost When the Lights Came On

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close