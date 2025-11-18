Offset is denying that a circulating social media post is real after it appeared to show him joking about the baby’s paternity and claiming Cardi B’s new child with Stefon Diggs as his own.

Just a few days after Cardi confirmed that she welcomed her first child with the New England Patriots star, the Migos alum allegedly took to Instagram to crack a joke about the little one’s arrival.

As previously reported, the Migos rapper—who shares Kulture, 8, Wave, 3, and Blossom, 12 months, with Cardi—posted an Instagram Story that read: “My kid lol.” As the alleged screenshot circulated on social media, Offset insisted the post was fake, but not before Cardi took to X to share her response.

“Y’all be thinking it’s so funny and it’s not,” Cardi wrote in a series of now-deleted tweets. “It’s been over a year and I’m still being harassed and threatened to the point that I feel like my life in danger.” “It’s all fun and games until it’s too late,” the Bronx native added. “Mf’ers do anything for attention and it could get real nasty with just one upload…LEAVE ME TF ALONE.”

Following Cardi’s reply and the social media circus surrounding the post, a representative for Offset has denied that he wrote the message. Cardi’s fans, however, are not convinced, pointing out that Offset’s brother, Speedy, a.k.a. @YN_Cephus, also allegedly posted about the child.

“Any statements attributed to Offset circulating on social media are completely fabricated,” the rep told E! News on Monday, Nov. 17. “Cardi responded to misinformation, and the situation escalated unnecessarily. Offset has remained supportive of Cardi and genuinely wishes her nothing but the best.”

In response to this rebuttal, fans have come through with receipts, with many claiming they saw Offset’s brother post a similar IG Story. In screenshots posts by Hollywood Unlocked, the rapper’s brother uploaded a Story that read “My nephew lol,” causing confusion over Offet’s team claiming his post was fake.

This drama comes less than a week after Cardi confirmed that she and Diggs welcomed their baby boy.

“I brought new music and a new album to the world!” Cardi wrote in an Instagram post on Nov. 13. “A new baby into my world, and one more reason to be the best version of me, one more reason to love me more than anything else or anyone else so I can continue giving my babies the love and life they deserve.”

While both Offset and Cardi have traded their fair share of jabs throughout their divorce, the Migos alum said in August that he’s doing his best to move on.

“It was great while it lasted. That shouldn’t be the topic for either one of us no more. It’s a book that’s closed,” Offset told the Associated Press at the time. “It’s all love and peace. I just ended the album with that, just to end that chapter because it’s time to move on, it’s over and done with.”

