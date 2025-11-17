FOX SOUL’s ‘A Flavor’ Fires Up Atlanta With A Sizzling Series Premiere Packed With Sisterhood & Soul [Excited]

The Gathering Spot turned into Atlanta’s tastiest hotspot as the cast of “A Flavor” pulled up to debut the newest FOX SOUL original series. Created and executive produced by Amy Bolton Curley, the show spotlights six powerhouse Black women restaurateurs who have built more than twenty-five restaurants nationwide, all rooted in Atlanta’s booming food scene.

From curated bites to candid girl talk, the private premiere delivered a full-course glimpse into the world of women who are balancing family, friendship, legacies, and a nine-billion-dollar industry that does not slow down for anyone.

The room was already sizzling before the screening even began.

The full cast of Kechia Matadin, Ebony Austin, Andra Hall, Bobbie Robinson, Shema Fulton, and Tarryn Rutherford hit the carpet in sync. Serving confidence and culinary dominance as camera flashes popped, the cast paused for flicks with the evening’s moderator, actor Jon Chaffin, before heading inside for the premiere.

The Gathering Spot, a cultural cornerstone in Atlanta, created an intimate backdrop for the night as executive producer Amy Bolton Curley greeted guests while showcasing the heart behind the series.

Photographer credits throughout the night went to Sidney Stamps of STK Sidd and Lorenze Davis Media.

The Screening: A First Taste of a Show Rooted in Sisterhood and Hustle

The evening began with a ride on the Go Go Party Bus before guests filed into the venue for an exclusive early look at episode one. Host Vassier Serrano welcomed the crowd at six thirty before the lights dimmed for the premiere.

The debut episode introduces viewers to six women who have built restaurants across the country while still keeping Atlanta as their home base. The series centers on business, sisterhood, and soul, with humor sprinkled into the challenges of juggling family, expansion, and the massive food festival looming over the season like a pressure cooker.

On the Menu: Food, Conversations & Flavor-Filled Moments

The bites were as much a part of the evening as the screening itself. Guests lined up for curated dishes and desserts from the restaurants featured in the show.

As soon as the trays came out, attendees realized this was not a “grab one and move along” situation; this was an experience.

A luxury activation from music legend and executive producer Keith Sweat added a stylish twist to the event as his brand Platinum Status displayed high-end bags available for purchase.

The Panel: Restaurant Realness and Unfiltered Honesty

Following the screening, Jon Chaffin took the stage to moderate an insightful panel with the cast. The group dug into restaurant do’s and don’ts, the pressures of representing their brands, and the realities of leading successful food empires.

From Kechia Matadin’s status as the Godmother and OG of Cirque Daiquiri Bar and Grill to Andra Hall’s legacy with CamiCakes, the cast reflected on what it means to serve communities while building generational wealth. Ebony Austin, Bobbie Robinson, Shema Fulton, and Tarryn Rutherford also shared their experiences balancing motherhood, mentorship, and the nonstop grind of food service.

The show is about more than business. It is about Black women who built their own tables, then invited others to eat.

Who’s Bringing the Flavor: Meet the Cast

The women leading the series include:

Kechia Matadin — Owner of Cirque Daiquiri Bar and Grill, Blu Seafood House, and The Daiquiri Factory

Ebony Austin — Multi-location owner, including Nouveau Bar and Grill

Bobbie Robinson — Owner of Harold’s Chicken and Ice Bar

Andra Hall — Founder of CamiCakes

Shema Fulton — Owner of Baltimore Crab and Seafood, Garden Parc, and Bella

Tarryn Rutherford — Owner of Harold’s Chicken and Ice Bar

Amy Bolton Curley — Creator and Executive Producer of A Flavor

Content Creators, Culture Keepers, and Community Supporters Pulled Up

Atlanta’s creative community showed out. Content creators Zaynah Bear and J Clerc were spotted enjoying the screening, posing for photos, and soaking in the night’s energy.

Attendees also packed the tasting line, eagerly waiting to sample dishes from the cast’s restaurants. A true toast to Black women in the food industry.

The premiere highlighted more than a show. It highlighted legacy.

The Gathering Spot received special acknowledgment in the press release for providing a space that consistently uplifts Black creatives, entrepreneurs, and innovators. The cast of “A Flavor” represents the blueprint for what happens when Black women claim space within an industry often dominated by everyone but them.

When and Where to Watch

The series premiere of A Flavor airs on Saturday, November 22 at 7 PM on FOX SOUL. Interviews with the cast and production team are available between November 17 and December 5.

Follow the show at @AFlavorTV.

