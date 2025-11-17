MAGA Mayhem: Donald Trump And Majorie Taylor Greene Engage In Big Beautiful Beef As Trump Says Republicans Should Release Epstein Files

Source: ELIJAH NOUVELAGE / Getty

Is MAGA in crisis? Have all the cruel and unusual attempts at distraction finally failed? Have the president’s campaign promise chickens returned to the east wing of the White House to roost? Well, you won’t have to wait for the next episode of Dragon Ball Z.

Growing tensions between Donald Trump and former obsequious ally U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Georgia) have finally come to a Twitter-fingery head. Yesterday, President Orange took to his Truth Social platform and blasted the about-face Congresswoman for her many public criticisms of his policies and practices.

Via The Hill:

“Wacky Marjorie ‘Traitor’ Brown (Remember, Green turns to Brown where there is ROT involved!) is working overtime to try and portray herself as a victim when, in actuality, she is the cause of all of her own problems,” Trump wrote in a post. “The fact is, nobody cares about this Traitor to our Country!” he continued.

Recently, Greene has been vocal about the fact that the infamous Jeffrey Epstein files haven’t been released in full to the public.

Earlier this month, the House Oversight Committee took possession of thousands of documents, most of which were emails, that were gathered during the investigation of Epstein’s alleged sex crimes. This latest release marks the third batch of documents that the public has seen since February, but many on the right believe that that information pales in comparison to the depth of the depravity contained in the Justice Department’s trove of evidence.

In response to Trump’s vitriol against her, MTG took to Twitter to send a lengthy response that includes claims that the President’s attack has made her and her family unsafe.

Trump has been fighting tooth and nail to keep whatever is in those files hidden, but according to AP News, he has changed his mind. “We have nothing to hide, and it’s time to move on from this Democrat Hoax perpetrated by Radical Left Lunatics in order to deflect from the Great Success of the Republican Party,” Trump wrote on social media late Sunday (Nov. 17) after landing at Joint Base Andrews following a weekend in Florida.



On November 18, the House will vote on a measure to release the files, that measure will then go to the Senate for a vote, and with any luck, we might just get some light on what Trump has wanted to keep in the dark.

