Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Mother Held At Gunpoint During Home Invasion

Outside of Donald Trump, Tekashi 6ix9ine is probably the most hated man in the Hip-Hop community, and ever so often, we get reminded of that fact whenever he experiences some kind of comeuppance at the hands and feet of other people.

Unfortunately, his family has now been caught in the crosshairs, as TMZ is reporting that over the weekend, Tekashi 6ix9ine’s home was invaded and his mother was held at gunpoint during the brazen robbery. According to the report, burglars made their way into his Florida residence, as Tekashi 6ix9ine was livestreaming with Jack Doherty this past Sunday night (Nov. 16). As the “Gummo” rapper was insinuating that he and Ayesha Curry had sexual relations, four men were ransacking his home while holding his mother hostage outside of the home.

TMZ reports:

When they arrived, deputies made contact with several individuals inside the residence who reported that four armed, masked men entered the home with handguns.

Police said Tekashi’s mother was physically held outside while the remaining suspects ran inside and ransacked the property — demanding cash and car keys.

Cops searched Tekashi’s home with a K-9 unit, but could not find the suspects, who possibly drove off in a vehicle before deputies arrived, according to the sheriff’s office.

No word on what items the burglars might’ve made off with but we doubt they left empty handed.

What do y’all think about Tekashi 6ix9ine’s home getting juxed this past weekend? Let us know in the comments section below.

