Listen Live
Close
Contests

Pay It Forward This Thanksgiving with 97.9 The Box & Ciara

Pay It Forward This Thanksgiving with 97.9 The Box & Ciara

Published on November 16, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Houston Pay it Forward
Source: General / 97.9 The Box

97.9 The Box is teaming up with Ciara in helping Houston pay it forward this Thanksgiving with a special holiday giveaway. Each morning, Good Morning H-Town is hooking listeners up with a chance to win something meaningful for themselves — and for someone else.

Tune in at 7:29 AM to catch the daily keyword. Text it in for your shot at being called by Jas & J-Mac and being selected as one of the lucky winners in this Thanksgiving celebration with Ciara.

Winners will receive a $100 gift card to help cover their Thanksgiving meal, plus an additional $100 gift card to bless another person in need. It’s all about showing gratitude, sharing love, and spreading a little extra kindness this holiday season.

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond

'Metroid Prime 4: Beyond' Final Preview: Samus Will Not Be Embarking On This Journey Alone

Hip-Hop Wired

Journalist Michael Wolff Claims He Advised Jeffrey Epstein On How To Manipulate Donald Trump

Hip-Hop Wired
The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals

Nicki Minaj's Lawyer Parts Ways With Her Amid $10 Million Legal Battle

Hip-Hop Wired
Netflix Game Night

Netflix Hits The Reset Button on Gaming Ambitions With Game Night

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
Westside Connection Video Shoot In Chicago
30 Items
National

Happy Veterans Day! 30 Celebrities Who Served In The Military

25 Items
Entertainment

No Tricks, All Treats! A Gallery Of Frighteningly FINE Celebs, Spooky Delicious Stunners & More Who Slayyyed On Halloween 2025

Recording Studio
20 Items
News

Gone Too Soon: Hip-Hop Stars We Lost in 2025

Police Lights
Local

15-Year-Old Charged After Hit-And-Run Crash That Killed Houston Teen

Houston Bissonnet
Crime

Two Women Killed after Fighting in Houston Street

25 Heartfelt Valentine's Day Gifts for Under $100
Lifestyle

If Your Love Life Was an Album… What Would It Be?

Verzuz Mix
Music

Cash Money and No Limit: DJ Watts Drops the Verzuz Mix!

Lamarcus Smith
Local

Former Deputy Arrested in 2024 Murder of Richmond Mother of Four

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close