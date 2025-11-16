Pay It Forward This Thanksgiving with 97.9 The Box & Ciara

Source: General / 97.9 The Box

97.9 The Box is teaming up with Ciara in helping Houston pay it forward this Thanksgiving with a special holiday giveaway. Each morning, Good Morning H-Town is hooking listeners up with a chance to win something meaningful for themselves — and for someone else.

Tune in at 7:29 AM to catch the daily keyword. Text it in for your shot at being called by Jas & J-Mac and being selected as one of the lucky winners in this Thanksgiving celebration with Ciara.

Winners will receive a $100 gift card to help cover their Thanksgiving meal, plus an additional $100 gift card to bless another person in need. It’s all about showing gratitude, sharing love, and spreading a little extra kindness this holiday season.