Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 121

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 121

Feast your eyes on the hottest thirst traps of the week!

Published on November 14, 2025

You know what it is!

Victoria's Secret Celebrates The Tour '23

Source: Gotham/WireImage

Back at it again with the hottest thirst traps that dropped during a busy week dominated by Cardi B welcoming her 1st child with Stefon Diggs, Kayla Nicole apologizing for ‘hurtful’ tweets, 50 Cent taking aim at Vivica A. Fox (AGAIN), and more.

As promised, we’ve compiled swoon-worthy stunners (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with Lori Harvey making her return to the series after making her buzzy debut on hit Hulu series Reasonable Doubt.

The budding actress plays “an unpredictable force with a troubled past” named Chelsea “whose reemergence shakes up Jax Stewart’s life in unexpected ways.”

If you’ve been tuning in, you know her character challenges Jax both personally and professionally while adding fresh tension to a season already brimming with high-stakes drama.

“I’m just at the part in my life now where I really want to focus on it and take [acting] seriously,” said Harvey in an interview with PEOPLE.

“I’m a new actress. I think in this day and age of social media, people don’t really understand that everybody has to start somewhere. My goal is to take it as far as I can.”

As for the comment section critics of her pivot to acting, well, it’s clear she studied the Book of Beyoncé which says Thou Shalt Not Scroll.

“Honestly, you can’t look at the comments because I feel like they just become a cesspool for negativity,” she continued.

“And honestly, I feel like if they’re not talking negatively or talking BS, then I feel like you’re not really doing it. So, it honestly fuels me. It drives me more.”

This week’s thirst trap compilation also features Kysre Gondrezick delivering heat along with Angel Reese and Rubi Rose giving what needs to be gave.

There’s also big baddie energy from Chinese Kitty, Karin Jinsui, and more so we invite you to enjoy our latest collection of top-tier thirst traps on the flip.

https://instagram.com/p/DQrgyedjXHp/?img_index=1

https://instagram.com/p/DPzzc7WkSCq/?img_index=1

https://instagram.com/p/DQjrlutEUSt/?hl=en

https://instagram.com/p/DQ49zehEhB6/?img_index=1

The post Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 121 appeared first on Bossip.

