Listen Live
Close
News

Cardi B & Stefon Diggs Add A New Rookie To The Baby Roster

Cardi B & Stefon Diggs Add A New Rookie To The Baby Roster

Cardi B and Stefon Diggs have just welcomed their baby boy to the world.

Published on November 14, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Boston Celtics v New York Knicks - Game Four
Source: Elsa / Getty

Cardi B and Stefon Diggs have just welcomed their baby boy to the world.

News broke last night (Nov.13) during a Monday night game featuring Diggs and his new team, the New England Patriots. The NFL star had a great performance, and his team got the dub over the New York Jets.

The NY rapper, in a lengthy post, announced she recently delivered her baby, “My life has always been a combination of different chapters and different seasons. My last chapter was the beginning of a new season. Starting over is never easy, but it’s been so worth it! I brought new music and a new album to the world! A new baby into my world, and one more reason to be the best version of me, one more reason to love me more than anything else or anyone else, so I can continue giving my babies the love and life they deserve.”

Cardi also wasted no time showing off that her waist is still snatched. This is her fourth child and her first with her boo Stefon Diggs. The Bodak Yellow rapper also makes it clear that she’s only in competition with herself, saying, “This next chapter is Me vs. Me! It’s me against all odds, me against everything meant to get in my way. I’ve started prepping for tour, getting my body right, getting my mind right. There’s nothing that’s gonna stop me from giving you guys the performance of a lifetime!”

Fans are rooting for the Bronx queen, knowing she always backs her word with results.

Cardi B & Stefon Diggs Add A New Rookie To The Baby Roster was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

The Big Game Weekend Miami

Cardi B Calls On Jeezy For The Second "ErrTime" Remix

Hip-Hop Wired
Houston Chronicle

Come Home Auntie: Wendy Williams Does Not Have Dementia, New Tests Say

Hip-Hop Wired
P Diddy At HMV inLondon

Diddy’s Time in Federal Prison Just Got Longer

Hip-Hop Wired
Trump, Knauss, Epstein, & Maxwell At Mar-A-Lago

Epstein Trump Email Release Makes Congress, Public Spiral

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
Westside Connection Video Shoot In Chicago
30 Items
National

Happy Veterans Day! 30 Celebrities Who Served In The Military

25 Items
Entertainment

No Tricks, All Treats! A Gallery Of Frighteningly FINE Celebs, Spooky Delicious Stunners & More Who Slayyyed On Halloween 2025

Recording Studio
20 Items
News

Gone Too Soon: Hip-Hop Stars We Lost in 2025

Entertainment

Ah, SNAP! Trump Ordered To Fund Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program By Friday, Tyler Perry Donates $1.4M To Food Charity

Houston Bissonnet
Crime

Two Women Killed after Fighting in Houston Street

25 Heartfelt Valentine's Day Gifts for Under $100
Lifestyle

If Your Love Life Was an Album… What Would It Be?

Verzuz Mix
Music

Cash Money and No Limit: DJ Watts Drops the Verzuz Mix!

Police Lights
Local

15-Year-Old Charged After Hit-And-Run Crash That Killed Houston Teen

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close