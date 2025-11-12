Belly Gang Talks Street Hustle and Touring with Lil Wayne With Bswift

Source: Belly Gang / Belly Gang Belly Gang Belly Gang Belly Gang Belly Gang

Belly Gang Talks Street Hustle and Touring with Lil Wayne

Bswift had a special guest in the building on Hot 100.9, Indy’s #1 station for hip-hop and R&B.

Straight from the streets to the studio, Belly Gang Kushington pulled up to chop it up about life, growth, and the grind that’s taking him from viral moments to national stages.

Belly Gang’s story is one of real redemption.

After spending years in the streets and fighting multiple cases, he made the decision to turn his life around. He didn’t do it just for himself, but for his son.

“I got a son, he autistic,” Belly Gang shared. “As a real hustler, you know when it’s time to switch it up. I knew I had to get focused.”

That focus paid off. Belly Gang hit the road earlier this year with Lil Wayne, performing in front of thousands every night.

“It showed me how to really perform and control a crowd,” he said. “After that, every show just felt like push-ups.”

Of course, fans can’t stop talking about his viral moment of shutting down Atlanta’s I-75 highway to shoot a music video.

“We just ran with it,” he laughed. “My manager said, ‘take a picture on the sprayway,’ and it just took off.”

His latest project, The Reup (Deluxe), takes his already raw storytelling to new heights.

The album blends pain, hustle, and perspective with standout tracks like Sorry Mama, Birds Like Popeyes, and the viral anthem Friend Do. “That record’s real,” he said. “Girls really out here doing it like their friends do!”

And when it comes to future collaborations, Belly Gang’s thinking big.

“I want to make big music,” he said. “Post Malone, Adele, even if they got an old Whitney Houston hook somewhere — that’s what I’m on.”

Before wrapping, Bswift gave props to Belly Gang’s next-level marketing — those T-shirt bundles that look like dope bricks.

“I wanted to mix fashion and merch for real,” Belly Gang explained. “Wrap it like a brick, price it at $100 — it’s art and hustle together.”

2026 is around the corner, and Belly Gang says he’s not letting up: “Nonstop gas. I ain’t slowing down. I’m popping up everywhere.”

Stay locked to Hot 100.9 for more exclusive interviews and behind-the-scenes moments with the hottest artists in the game.

RELATED: Lil Wayne Is Your Favorite Rapper’s Favorite Rapper—And We’ve Got Receipts

Belly Gang Talks Street Hustle and Touring with Lil Wayne With Bswift was originally published on hot1009.com