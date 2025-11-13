Listen Live
'Downright Delicious' Finale: Yo-Yo's Fiancé Speaks Out

‘Downright Delicious’ Clip: Yo-Yo’s Fiancé Sweetly Shares Their Love Story

In a 'Downright Delicious' finale clip, Yo-Yo's partner sweetly speaks on their love story.

Published on November 13, 2025

Legendary rapper Yo-Yo is offering a glimpse into her love life on the midseason finale of Downright Delicious With Yo-Yo, and BOSSIP‘s got a clip of the downright adorable moment.

Downright Delicious With Yo-Yo
Source: Downright Delicious With Yo-Yo / AspireTV

As previously reported, season 3 of aspire TV’s Downright Delicious With Yo-Yo stars the rapper and actress, delivering a fresh blend of food, fun, and female empowerment. Throughout the new season, Yo-Yo whips up her favorite comfort dishes, cocktails, and desserts alongside an ever-rotating lineup of family and friends. From intimate kitchen chats to a lively “Boss Brunch” featuring her powerhouse girlfriends in fashion, beauty, and business, each episode celebrates good company, great conversation, and “bomb.com” bites. Known for her magnetic energy and effortless charm, Yo-Yo brings her signature warmth to every meal, showing viewers that when it comes to food, friendship, and flavor, she’s truly downright delicious.

Downright Delicious With Yo-Yo Exclusive Clip

In an exclusive clip from the finale, we see Yo-Yo’s fiancé, Kelvin, detailing their romance. According to the rapper’s boo, their mutual friends confirmed Yo-Yo’s single status before he shot his shot.

“I told you that I’ve been in love with you for a very long time and I wanted to see you,” he said.

Kelvin noted that Yo-Yo played hard to get until she finally agreed to meet him, and an epic hug between them changed everything.

“You put both hands on my cheeks and I loved you from that moment,” he says.

Take an exclusive look below!

Catch the midseason finale of Downright Delicious with Yo-Yo Thursday, November 13, at 8 p.m. ET on aspireTV!

The post ‘Downright Delicious’ Clip: Yo-Yo’s Fiancé Sweetly Shares Their Love Story appeared first on Bossip.

