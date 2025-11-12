Listen Live
Close
Sports

Method Man Shoots His Shot as New York Jets’ Photographer

Method Man Shoots His Shot as New York Jets’ Celebrity Photographer

The Wu-Tang legend donned a camera on Sunday, capturing the Browns-Jets showdown on what also happened to be Wu-Tang Clan Day.

Published on November 12, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Method Man Jets Game NFL Celebrity Photographer Series
Source: Method Man / Method Man

When Method Man isn’t busy bringing the pain, hardcore from the brain, or working out, or starring as a corrupt lawyer in the Power Cinematic Universe (we see you, Davis MacLean), he apparently has time to take on a side quest as an NFL photographer. 

On Sunday, Method Man was the NFL Celebrity photographer for the New York Jets versus the Cleveland Browns game. And it must’ve been something in the building because not only did the Jets beat the Browns, 27-20, but French Montana and Max B, were also in attendance.

Method Man Jets Game NFL Celebrity Photographer Series
Source: Method Man / Method Man

Method Man isn’t just a Jets fan; the 54-year-old is also in the New York Jets Fan Hall of Fame.

Meth joins the ranks of other big shots to take in behind-the-scenes and sideline moments from the game. Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant, America’s favorite former NFL running back Marshawn Lynch, and the only baseball junior that matters, Ken Griffey Jr., have all worked the sidelines taking photos.

The photos offer fans a chance to see the game from Method Man’s creative perspective and give viewers an opportunity to have an intimate look at the game from the “intersection of football and culture that defines the league,” a press release for the event notes.  Don’t worry, Method Man isn’t out there unassisted, as each guest celebrity photographer is paired with the League’s Live Content Correspondents (LCC) team to ensure they’re “gaining insider access and mentorship to authentically document the NFL experience.”

Working with the New York Jets wasn’t the only way Method Man represented New York on Sunday, November 9. The day also marked the 32nd anniversary of the legendary Staten Island collective Wu-Tang’s debut album, Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers).

Method Man Jets Game NFL Celebrity Photographer Series
Source: Method Man / Method Man
Method Man Jets Game NFL Celebrity Photographer Series
Source: Method Man / Method Man
Method Man Jets Game NFL Celebrity Photographer Series
Source: Method Man / Method Man
Method Man Jets Game NFL Celebrity Photographer Series
Source: Method Man / Method Man
Method Man Jets Game NFL Celebrity Photographer Series
Source: Method Man / Method Man

Method Man Shoots His Shot as New York Jets’ Celebrity Photographer was originally published on cassiuslife.com

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

Brenay Kennard aka @lifeofbrenay

TikTok Star Brenay Kennard AKA @lifeofbrenay Ordered To Pay $1.75M To Ex-Wife Of Manager

Hip-Hop Wired
BET Awards 2025 - Red Carpet

Who Is Jelenny Tejada?: Kevin Gates’ New 26-Year-Old Boo

Hip-Hop Wired
Kevin Gates

Kevin Gates Gets Flamed Online For Dating Someone 13 Years Younger

Hip-Hop Wired
New York City Council To Vote On Bill Shifting Rental Broker Fees To Landlord

Chi Ossé, Son Of Reggie Ossé aka Combat Jack, Aims To Challenge Rep. Hakeem Jeffries

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
Westside Connection Video Shoot In Chicago
30 Items
National

Happy Veterans Day! 30 Celebrities Who Served In The Military

25 Items
Entertainment

No Tricks, All Treats! A Gallery Of Frighteningly FINE Celebs, Spooky Delicious Stunners & More Who Slayyyed On Halloween 2025

Entertainment

Ah, SNAP! Trump Ordered To Fund Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program By Friday, Tyler Perry Donates $1.4M To Food Charity

Recording Studio
20 Items
News

Gone Too Soon: Hip-Hop Stars We Lost in 2025

Houston Bissonnet
Crime

Two Women Killed after Fighting in Houston Street

Verzuz Mix
Music

Cash Money and No Limit: DJ Watts Drops the Verzuz Mix!

25 Heartfelt Valentine's Day Gifts for Under $100
Lifestyle

If Your Love Life Was an Album… What Would It Be?

Police Lights
Local

15-Year-Old Charged After Hit-And-Run Crash That Killed Houston Teen

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close