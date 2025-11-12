Listen Live
Old Forester Honors Pioneering Black Chemist Elmer Lucille Allen

Old Forester To Honor Pioneering Black Chemist Elmer Lucille Allen

Elmer Lucille Allen began her career with famed whiskey producers Brown-Forman, making her the first Black chemist for the company.

Published on November 12, 2025

Elmer Lucille Allen
Source: Brown-Forman / Brown-Forman

Old Forester, one of the standout whiskey brands in America, has championed consistency and quality with their products since its inception. This weekend, Old Forester will honor Elmer Lucille Allen, a pioneering figure in the whiskey with the distinction of being the first Black chemist to work for whiskey producers, Brown-Forman.

This coming Friday (November 14), Elmer Lucille Allen will be in attendance at Old Forester’s location in Kentucky to sign limited-edition bottles honoring her time and contributions to Brown-Forman. Allen, now 94, joined Brown-Forman in 1966 to test corn, rye, and other materials that went into the whiskey. Allen worked with Brown-Forman for 30 years.

“We are thrilled to recognize Elmer’s contributions, not only to Brown-Forman, but to the entire bourbon community,” said Melissa Rift, Master Taster. “Her story continues to inspire, reminding us of the importance of inclusion, excellence, and perseverance.”

The whiskey brand produces several award-winning whiskies, such as the coveted Old Forester Birthday Bourbon, Old Forester 1920, and Old Forester 1910, among others.

Elmer Lucille Allen will appear at Old Forester from 10 AM to 12 PM local time and will sign the single-barrel expression created in her honor.

To learn more about Old Forester, click here.

Photo: Brown-Forman (top)/Getty (thumbnail)

Old Forester To Honor Pioneering Black Chemist Elmer Lucille Allen was originally published on cassiuslife.com

