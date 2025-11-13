Listen Live
Win $250 and Tickets to See Brandy & Monica Live in Houston Dec 7!

Win $250 and Tickets to See Brandy & Monica Live in Houston Dec 7!

Published on November 13, 2025

Boy is Mine Tour Houston
Source: Boy is Mine Tour Houston / General

97.9 The Box is hooking listeners up with the ultimate experience: A chance to win $250 in cash and tickets to see The Boy Is Mine Tour live in Houston on December 7th! Brandy and Monica are reuniting on stage for a night filled with timeless R&B hits, unforgettable energy, and pure nostalgia. Whether you’re a die-hard fan or just love good music, this is one show you don’t want to miss.

CLICK HERE TO TAKE OUR MUSIC SURVEY FOR YOUR CHANCE TO WIN!

