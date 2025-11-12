Joshua vs. Paul: Big-Money Heavyweight Bout Set for December in Miami

Source:

When you hear “heavyweight bout” you might think of grizzled pros in sweat-soaked trunks. Not social-media stars chasing clout.

But here we are: Anthony Joshua (yes, that Joshua) and Jake Paul (yes, that Paul) are reportedly finalizing a deal for a December fight in Miami.

According to sources via The Ring, Joshua and Paul are in the closing stages of getting a contract done to face off in the heavyweight division. Paul was originally booked to fight Gervonta Davis on Nov. 14 at the Kaseya Center in Miami for Netflix, but Davis was removed following domestic violence allegations.

Why this fight matters

For Joshua: After a knockout loss to Daniel Dubois in September 2024, he hasn’t been in the ring. This bout gives him a chance to reset the narrative, regain relevance, and likely secure a hefty payday.

Love 97.9 The Box? Get more! Join the 97.9 The Box Newsletter Thank you for subscribing to The Box Houston! Please look for your first email in the next 48 hours and be sure to open it so we don't end up in your spam filter. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

For Paul: He continues his transition from YouTube provocateur to boxing draw. He’s already fought a mix of celebrities and professionals, but taking on a bona fide heavyweight champ raises his stock.

And eyebrows.



The Miami factor

Miami isn’t just pretty beaches and neon lights, but it’s also become a staging ground for boxing spectacles. By choosing Miami and a Netflix broadcast, the promoters are clearly leaning into the entertainment side of boxing. So expect more flash than your average fight night.

With Davis out, Paul needed a new opponent. Joshua, as a two-time unified heavyweight champ and Olympic gold medallist, has stepped in.

What could go wrong?

From a sporting credibility angle, Joshua wants to look like a serious boxer, not a cameo. Paul wants to keep his “crossover” edge without being dismissed as a gimmick.

For fans, the mismatch risk looms if one side dominates too easily. Or if the negotiations drag and the December timing slides.

And on the financial/promotion side, big names plus big stakes equal even bigger expectations. If ticket sales or viewership don’t hit, the “spectacle” tag might punish the sport’s purists.

Don’t get it twisted

This bout is as much about commerce as it is about boxing. Joshua vs. Paul blends legacy and viral fame with old-school power and modern brand building. If you’re into heavyweight drama, storylines beyond “who punches harder,” and a canvas as big as Miami on Netflix, you might want to clear your calendar.

Stay tuned: A December date and final venue details are imminent. Expect promo chaos, trash talk, and maybe a few surprises.

And yeah, you should probably prepare to bring your popcorn.

ICE Arrests Julio César Chávez Jr. Following Jake Paul Bout

30 Photos Of Paul-Tyson Bombshell Ring Girl, Sydney Thomas

Mike Tyson & Floyd Mayweather Jr. Agree To 2026 Fight, X Tells Uncs To Chill

Joshua vs. Paul: Big-Money Heavyweight Bout Set for December in Miami was originally published on newstalkcleveland.com