HOT@NITE | 4Batz Talks Fame, Mental Health & New Music

HOT@NITE EXCLUSIVE | 4Batz Talks Fame, Mental Health & New Music

Published on November 12, 2025

2025 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 1
Source: Scott Dudelson / Getty

In a revealing conversation with MiAsia Simone on Hot 107.9, rising R&B star 4Batz got real about his journey, from his humble beginnings in Dallas, Texas, to his rapid ascent in the music industry. The artist didn’t hold back, sharing intimate details about his past, including his experiences with homelessness and his battles with mental health.

4Batz offered powerful advice for anyone facing dark times, reflecting on his own struggles and reminding listeners that “Storms don’t last forever.” His candor provided a rare look into the man behind the music, highlighting a journey marked by resilience and determination. He even shared a humorous story from a former job at Walmart, where his unique “ghetto” sales approach and broken Spanish helped him connect with customers, showcasing the same creative spirit that defines his music.

Now navigating the complexities of fame, 4Batz discussed its best and worst aspects, noting that dealing with everyone’s opinions can be a major challenge.

Looking ahead, fans have much to be excited about. 4Batz announced that a deluxe version of his album is on the way, along with another collaboration with Leon Thomas titled “Lone Wolf.” He aims for his legacy to be one of breaking barriers, proving that “you don’t have to look a certain type of way. You can just do it.” Through his authenticity and unique sound, 4Batz is solidifying his place as a game-changer in R&B.

HOT@NITE EXCLUSIVE | 4Batz Talks Fame, Mental Health & New Music was originally published on hotspotatl.com

More from 97.9 The Box

