Listen Live
Close
News

New Jeffrey Epstein Emails Allege Trump Knew Of His Misdeeds

A new batch of emails by Jeffrey Epstein, released by House Democrats show him alleging that President Donald Trump knew of his criminal behavior.

Published on November 12, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Trump, Knauss, Epstein, & Maxwell At Mar-A-Lago

On Wednesday morning (November 12), Democrats on the House Oversight Committee released a new set of emails from disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, in which he alleges that President Donald Trump had keen knowledge of his activities in abusing young women. The emails, taken from thousands of documents received by the committee, are part of the committee’s investigation into Epstein and his accomplice, Ghislaine Maxwell, and their ties to the president, who has denied knowing Epstein.

“These latest emails and correspondence raise glaring questions about what else the White House is hiding and the nature of the relationship between Epstein and the president,” said Representative Robert Garcia of California, the top Democrat on the committee. The emails were from three conversations, one with Maxwell and two with author Michael Wolff, years after Epstein’s falling out with Trump and his 2008 plea deal in Florida on state charges of soliciting prostitution.

In the email to Maxwell, Epstein wrote, “I want you to realize that dog that hasn’t barked is Trump.” He then wrote that an unnamed victim “spent hours at my house with him ,, he has never once been mentioned.” Maxwell replied, “I have been thinking about that.” Maxwell is serving a 20-year sentence after being convicted of charges related to helping to facilitate Epstein’s abuse. The revelation comes as Democrats, citing a whistleblower, claim that Maxwell intends to ask Trump for a commutation of her sentence this week.

In one of the other email exchanges with Wolff, Epstein wrote of Trump: “Of course he knew about the girls as he asked Ghislaine to stop.” In the third email exchange from 2015, Wolff had asked Epstein if he was prepared for CNN to ask Trump about their relationship, and advised him to not engage. “I think you should let him hang himself,” Wolff wrote, adding that it could “save him, generating a debt.”

The revelations come as the House of Representatives is set to vote on a funding bill passed by the Senate to end the government shutdown. House Majority Leader Mike Johnson is also expected to swear in Democrat Adelita Grijalva, whom he resisted swearing in after she won her election two months ago. It’s believed that once sworn in, she will be the final signature on a bipartisan petition forcing a House vote demanding that the White House release all of its files on Epstein, which it has adamantly refused to do.

Photo: Getty

New Jeffrey Epstein Emails Allege Trump Knew Of His Misdeeds was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

Brenay Kennard aka @lifeofbrenay

TikTok Star Brenay Kennard AKA @lifeofbrenay Ordered To Pay $1.75M To Ex-Wife Of Manager

Hip-Hop Wired
BET Awards 2025 - Red Carpet

Who Is Jelenny Tejada?: Kevin Gates’ New 26-Year-Old Boo

Hip-Hop Wired
Kevin Gates

Kevin Gates Gets Flamed Online For Dating Someone 13 Years Younger

Hip-Hop Wired
New York City Council To Vote On Bill Shifting Rental Broker Fees To Landlord

Chi Ossé, Son Of Reggie Ossé aka Combat Jack, Aims To Challenge Rep. Hakeem Jeffries

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
Westside Connection Video Shoot In Chicago
30 Items
National

Happy Veterans Day! 30 Celebrities Who Served In The Military

Recording Studio
20 Items
News

Gone Too Soon: Hip-Hop Stars We Lost in 2025

25 Items
Entertainment

No Tricks, All Treats! A Gallery Of Frighteningly FINE Celebs, Spooky Delicious Stunners & More Who Slayyyed On Halloween 2025

Entertainment

Ah, SNAP! Trump Ordered To Fund Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program By Friday, Tyler Perry Donates $1.4M To Food Charity

Verzuz Mix
Music

Cash Money and No Limit: DJ Watts Drops the Verzuz Mix!

Houston Bissonnet
Crime

Two Women Killed after Fighting in Houston Street

25 Heartfelt Valentine's Day Gifts for Under $100
Lifestyle

If Your Love Life Was an Album… What Would It Be?

11 Items
Sports

Carmelo Anthony Bluntly Tells Ja Morant To “Man Up” Over Grizzlies Coaching Drama

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close